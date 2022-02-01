The Readers' Forum: Imposing rules

Imposing rules
My 5-year-old has to play soccer wearing a mask while parents stand on the sidelines unmasked. It snowed on Sunday night and on Tuesday, preschool decided to cancel school the rest of the week “out of an abundance of caution.” By Wednesday, the roads were clear but it didn’t matter, school was already canceled all week. My son’s morning camp gets canceled after the slightest dusting of snow yet adult exercise classes held in the same facility are “operating as normal.”
My 7-year-old has to eat lunch behind a plexiglass divider while adults all over the country are packing into restaurants to enjoy time with friends (no plexiglass needed).
Recently, I have noticed a glaring hypocrisy by society to target those who have no voice, children, veiled under the infuriating tagline “out of an abundance of caution.” And while I have no doubt it started out as truly wanting to protect those too young to protect themselves, I now find it’s being used as an excuse to get out of things that are inconvenient, or to impose rules on those too young to express discontentment.
Whether it be because of COVID or weather (the reason hardly matters anymore), adults now feel justified to cancel what they want to cancel (camps for kids) while not canceling things that matter to them (spin class). No questions asked. The unfortunate group that suffers: our children. We need to do better.
Alissa Floyd
Winston-Salem
Support carbon pricing
The carbon price proposed in Bill Blancato’s guest column to help save the Outer Banks (“We’re losing the Outer Banks,” Jan. 29) would also be the most effective approach to the problem of offshore oil drilling described in the same issue (“Biden gets chance for reset on climate”). If the environmental costs of polluting were built into the use of fossil fuels, market forces would de-incentivize the energy companies from bidding hundreds of millions of dollars for drilling rights as described. This would be simpler and more effective than piecemeal regulations and district judge rulings.
Indeed, all of the energy companies listed in the news article (Shell, BP, Chevron and ExxonMobil) have supported a carbon price because of its efficiency and transparency. With the cost built into carbon pollution, it becomes more cost-effective for companies to fund clean energy and carbon capture and phase out fossil fuels.
Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis should join the many businesses, economists, scientists and their colleague Sen. Mitt Romney in supporting a carbon price.
Michael McCrory
Winston-Salem
Not sick of Fauci
I got the distinct impression from Kathleen Parker’s Jan. 31 column, “Is it time for Fauci to exit the stage?” that she thought Dr. Fauci’s age might be a deterrent to his effectiveness. She noted Dr. Fauci is 80; I am 90, thus one reason for my comments.
I have advised Parker that I am disappointed in her column. I am also somewhat taken aback by your printing it. Let’s call it freedom of the press.
I am confused why the name Robert Malone, rogue virologist, appears in this column. I suspect he is one who believes the Jan. 6 march on our Capitol was a gathering, not an insurrection threatening our liberty and freedom. I don’t see many opinions in your Opinion page supporting extreme conservative views.
Parker states that she is a little sick of Dr. Fauci, a rather ironic comment since she might be sicker without him. My generation found it much easier to follow the rules. We complied with conscription and getting those school shots in the arm that helped our immune systems.
Joe Green
Kernersville
Very qualified
I agree with President Biden’s decision to nominate a very qualified Black female to serve on the Supreme Court. And I agree with the conservatives who have condemned Sen. Roger Wicker who said that Biden’s choice, as yet unknown, would be a “beneficiary” of affirmative action because of what we do know, her race.
Some people will see any successful Black person (President Barack Obama comes to mind) as inferior, no matter how hard they work or how much they achieve.
And some will see any white person as superior, no matter how flawed they are.
It’s time for everyone, conservatives and liberals, to condemn this kind of racism.
Phil Ronald Turner
Winston-Salem