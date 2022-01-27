The Readers' Forum: Increase in crime

Winston-Salem

Real disasters

On Tuesday, Rep. Jim Jordan tweeted: “1.9 million illegal immigrants were apprehended at the southern border in 2021. That’s larger than the population of Cleveland, Cincinnati, and Columbus, Ohio combined.”

Just think about this for a minute, friends.

He’s upset that illegal immigrants were apprehended? Does he understand that “apprehended” means “caught”? And doesn’t this kind of negate the “open borders policy” that Republicans are going on about? If they were apprehended, that means the border was closed.

The Southern border is no more a disaster than any of the other fake disasters created by Republicans to criticize President Biden.

OK, look at it like this: Republicans are all about obstruction; that’s what they do. We all know that if there were no problems in America today, they would have to invent some. Now, one step further:

That’s exactly what they’ve done.