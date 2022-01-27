The Readers' Forum: Increase in crime

Increase in crime
I don’t care what’s happening in Ukraine.
I don’t much care what’s happening in Raleigh. Let the legislators fight that out; that’s what we elected them for.
I’m concerned with the increase in crime in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. Who are these people murdering their neighbors? Who are these people fighting police officers? Are we safe to leave our houses and go to the grocery store or Hanes Mall? Am I safe in my house or do I need to worry about break-ins?
What is to account for this increase in violent crime? That’s what I want to know. And who’s going to do something about it?
Gary C. Parent
Winston-Salem
Shiny objects
In the Jan. 26 letter “A warning to us,” the writer quotes a Russian dissident who suffered under an oppressive communist regime, then said we need to be afraid of critical race theory because it leads to Marxism. I appreciate the suffering the dissident endured and would wish it on no one. But it’s not Marxists who are oppressing people today — it’s Republican officials.
In Florida, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis tried to prevent University of Florida faculty from providing expert testimony in court cases that conflicted with his positions. Not only that, but DeSantis put the Orange County health director on leave for encouraging his staff to get vaccinated. Not only that, but a Florida state legislator is pushing a bill that would fine professional sports teams that don’t play the national anthem before games.
In Indiana, Republican legislators are trying to control what doctors can tell their patients about COVID.
In Virginia, Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin has launched a “snitch” line where people can tattle on teachers of “divisive subjects.” That’s a tactic right out of the communist playbook.
In states across the nation, Republicans are trying to control what history can be taught in public schools.
That’s the true threat of oppression that’s occurring right before our eyes today. Marxism is no threat in a free market nation. But Republican fascism is. Critical race theory and Marxism are the shiny objects being flashed by Republican officials to distract people from their fascist takeover.
They must be voted out.
Buddy Osborne
Winston-Salem
Real disasters
On Tuesday, Rep. Jim Jordan tweeted: “1.9 million illegal immigrants were apprehended at the southern border in 2021. That’s larger than the population of Cleveland, Cincinnati, and Columbus, Ohio combined.”
Just think about this for a minute, friends.
He’s upset that illegal immigrants were apprehended? Does he understand that “apprehended” means “caught”? And doesn’t this kind of negate the “open borders policy” that Republicans are going on about? If they were apprehended, that means the border was closed.
The Southern border is no more a disaster than any of the other fake disasters created by Republicans to criticize President Biden.
OK, look at it like this: Republicans are all about obstruction; that’s what they do. We all know that if there were no problems in America today, they would have to invent some. Now, one step further:
That’s exactly what they’ve done.
In the meantime, I don’t see too many Republicans worrying about COVID, even though it’s actually killing Americans — including many of their own constituents.
Billy Meadows
Winston-Salem
Worked up
Start the conservative outrage machine!
Never mind President Ronald Reagan’s 1980 campaign promise to nominate a woman to the Supreme Court. Never mind former President Trump’s promise to choose from a list provided by the Federalist Society. President Biden’s commitment to nominate a Black woman — from among many, many qualified Black female candidates — we’ve got to get all worked up over that. Quick, post to Facebook!
Ry Andrews
Winston-Salem
A laugh
After President Biden’s recent spicy turn of phrase toward Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy, a Republican representative, Jim Banks, tweeted: “Have we ever seen a President attack and malign the free press like Joe Biden has??”
I just thought I’d mention that to your readers in case anyone wanted to start the day with a laugh.
Burt Lindle
Winston-Salem