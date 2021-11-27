The Readers' Forum: Inflammatory speech

Inflammatory speech
Now that the Democrats in Congress along with their friends in the liberal media unanimously condemned Rep. Paul Gosar for a tasteless cartoon video, I wonder why they never raised their voices when Rep. Maxine Waters openly urged her constituents to harass and intimidate Trump supporters. Martin Schram (“A must-see video for House GOP leaders,” Nov. 21) ponders if Gosar’s heinous conduct could have twisted the easily manipulated mind of a future assassin. Did Schram worry about the easily manipulated mind of an admirer of Waters when this senior member of our Congress openly urged her followers to commit violence against Trump supporters? If Gosar’s actions are heinous and condemnable, as indeed they are, then wouldn’t Waters’ inflammatory speeches deserve the same treatment? So why was Schram and the liberal media silent when it came to Waters? Where was the outrage? Do we only condemn heinous acts when they come from Republicans? Are wrongful acts OK if Republicans are in the crosshairs?
No wonder people don’t trust the media. Heinous acts deserve our condemnation regardless of their sources. Fair and unbiased reporting would be a first step in that process.
Peter Vadasz
Winston-Salem
Try telemedicine
The COVID-19 pandemic has certainly caused us to rethink how we go about everyday life since the spring of 2020. Many of us now wear masks, shop online for groceries and other goods, or attend virtual meetings for work. We can also meet with our health care providers remotely using a link sent to our computer or phone for routine medical appointments. This process is called telemedicine. Telemedicine use increased last year by 154% compared to the previous year.
Since that time, telemedicine has proven safe, convenient and cost-effective.
As a nurse for more than 20 years and a certified nurse practitioner for the last five years practicing in the Triad, I provide telemedicine and prefer it for my health care.
Now that the pandemic is becoming controlled, some may wonder if telemedicine is here to stay. The CARES Act of 2020 initially earmarked millions of dollars for telemedicine implementation. More recently, the Federal Communications Commission approved additional funding to continue telemedicine expansion.
I encourage your readers to request telemedicine for their next routine health care visit and experience the advantages firsthand. While legislative changes are happening to support telemedicine, their input is essential.
Talk to your health care providers and your insurance carriers to learn more about how you can benefit from telemedicine, the future of health care.
Joy Bediako, RN
Kernersville
No idea
The Nov. 23 article “City rebuts man’s lawsuit” is very disturbing. The city attorney, James Morgan Jr., has no idea how disgusting his treatment of a blind man with a guide dog was to any sane person in the world. He tried to allege criminal activity to validate officers who forced a blind man and his guide dog to leave a clothing store.
The clothing store should have been named so we can ban it.
Morgan should worry about his standing and reputation. Obviously, he’s a bully who defends that treatment, citing zero evidence. I can’t believe the city taxpayers have to pay his salary.
Noelene Shoemaker
Tobaccoville
Finally cleared
The story about the men cleared after being convicted in the assassination of Malcolm X is exceedingly disturbing (“Men to be cleared in Malcolm X death,” Nov. 18). One of them died before being cleared — the other, Muhammad Aziz, is now 83. Their lives were stolen by government corruption.
This story matches several other stories we’ve seen recently about people whose lives were stolen by false claims and corrupt prosecutors.
Government prosecutors have every incentive — including political ambitions — to deliver guilty verdicts, whether they’re warranted or not. In light of such behavior and the time that is sometimes required to reveal it, we must eliminate capital punishment.
Former President Trump pushed through at least five federal executions between the November election and his January dismissal. What if one of those men was innocent? What if they all were? We cannot put life and death in the hands of such corrupt agents.
Anthony Gearing
Winston-Salem