The Readers' Forum: Inflammatory speech

Inflammatory speech

Now that the Democrats in Congress along with their friends in the liberal media unanimously condemned Rep. Paul Gosar for a tasteless cartoon video, I wonder why they never raised their voices when Rep. Maxine Waters openly urged her constituents to harass and intimidate Trump supporters. Martin Schram (“A must-see video for House GOP leaders,” Nov. 21) ponders if Gosar’s heinous conduct could have twisted the easily manipulated mind of a future assassin. Did Schram worry about the easily manipulated mind of an admirer of Waters when this senior member of our Congress openly urged her followers to commit violence against Trump supporters? If Gosar’s actions are heinous and condemnable, as indeed they are, then wouldn’t Waters’ inflammatory speeches deserve the same treatment? So why was Schram and the liberal media silent when it came to Waters? Where was the outrage? Do we only condemn heinous acts when they come from Republicans? Are wrongful acts OK if Republicans are in the crosshairs?