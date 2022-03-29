The Readers' Forum: Inflation worries

Inflation worries

The March 24 article “Inflation erodes housing budget” on the Cleveland Avenue project should scare us to death. The members of the Winston-Salem City Council have proven without a shadow of a doubt that they should not be allowed to enter the real estate market. To think that they are going to consider this multi-million-dollar project in the inflationary period we are in is lunacy.

Kevin Cheshire, the executive director of HAWS, said about the project, “I don’t want to tell folks at Cleveland Avenue homes (that) … we’re not getting to you guys until we figure this out.” Cheshire is putting the cart before the horse, for exactly what needs to be done is figure it out first and start the project after much deliberation.

Luckily, Council Member D.D. Adams says don’t worry, “the cavalry’s on the way.” That statement should also raise eyebrows.

Tom Jones

Winston-Salem

Enforced rights

Several folks have written recently arguing whether some or all rights are God-given. Rights are generally considered the power to do something that others might oppose.

I would argue that whether some rights may have been given (or defined) by God, they certainly aren’t enforced by God. And if rights aren’t enforced they’re just ideas or empty words.

Where in Scripture are our rights defined or explained? And how are we instructed to ensure they are in effect or enforced?

“Thou shalt not murder” comes to mind (i.e., the right to life), but we still have murders and many murders are never punished. “Thou shalt not steal?” What else? What about the right to not be a slave, or to worship as we choose, or to enjoy free speech, to bear arms or to vote? Those rights, which also aren’t always enforced, certainly didn’t come from religious sources.

Rights are often defined by the people around us, or by our families, our religions, the organizations we’re members of or governments made up of believers and non-believers alike. And these rights are sometimes enforced by those same groups.

Sadly, many rights are not enforced — they remain ideas. I guess that’s our fault.

Walt Sherrill

Winston-Salem

Jackson’s qualifications

The Democrats’ hypocrisy never ceases to amaze me. They complain about traumatizing Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson when Republicans rightfully examine her decisions in certain court cases. Race has never entered into the picture but, as expected, the Democrats once again played the race card just to try to stop the legitimate hearing about Jackson’s qualifications.

Republicans pressed Judge Jackson quite aggressively, for sure, but all the questions centered around her past decisions, unlike the Democrats’ questions during Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh’s nominations process, when Democrats assailed the characters of those two distinguished nominees.

No Republican senator questioned Jackson’s character. No Republican senator tried to take away Jackson’s dignity. They focused on issues, not personalities, and certainly did not dwell on her high school years.

However, to be fair, I must give credit to Sen. Cory Booker for his outstanding gushy performance. He put the finest Shakespearean actor to shame, something that no Republican senator could duplicate.

Peter Vadasz

Winston-Salem

Proper understanding

In his March 24 letter “Christianity,” the writer says that the reliability of the Bible has been validated … “if studied correctly.”

What does “if studied correctly” mean? Is that like “patriotic history”? Is it like “family values”? Does it just mean, like those phrases, that you’ll reach the proper conclusion if you start with the proper biases?

Did Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson study the Bible correctly?

Barbara Doyle

Winston-Salem

Consider the value

With primary elections beginning soon, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County voters need to consider which candidates for the Board of Education will best represent the kids, the teachers, the parents and Forsyth County.

I urge those who do not already know Lida Calvert-Hayes to do their due diligence and support her with their vote. Lida has proven herself as a business leader in our community as well as a present member of the board. She works tirelessly for the good of all the people of the county.

Consider the value Lida brings and vote to reelect (www.lidaforschoolboard.com).

Bill Cowan

Winston-Salem