Greenwashing?

In 1896, scientist Svante Arrhenius predicted that carbon dioxide emitted by burning fossil fuels would cause global warming and disrupt Earth’s climate. The March 18 Journal had two articles related to Arrhenius’s prediction — one about the consequences and one about the refusal of powerful, entrenched companies to do anything about the problem.

The front page had an excellent article by John Deem about February’s record-setting heat wave causing local strawberry plants to bloom early. Those early blooms were then at risk of being ruined by a subsequent cold snap.

On page A11 was a guest column about Duke Energy asking for a rate increase because the cost of natural gas had risen. Duke, one of the largest emitters of greenhouse gases in North Carolina, regularly advertises on WFDD about its shareholders’ commitment to renewable energy. Might this be greenwashing?

In reality, Duke is building more natural gas-fired power plants that will emit more greenhouse gases, further disrupting the climate and increasing the threat to future strawberry crops. If Duke were truly committed to renewable energy, it would build more solar and wind generation, which would help stabilize the climate and be less expensive for consumers. Unlike fossil fuels, the wind and sun are free.

If you’ve never tried local fresh strawberries, you should. They’re delicious and may not be around in 10 years. Of course, with Duke’s rate increases to pay for fossil fuels we may not have any money left to spend on strawberries.

Bill Blancato

Winston-Salem

They deserve better

I’m writing in enthusiastic support for Gov. Cooper’s plan to raise teacher and principal salaries by an average of 18% over the next two years. As a parent of three kids who grew up in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County public schools, I consider our teachers one of our most valuable assets. As someone who regularly volunteered at our children’s middle school and currently volunteers at a local elementary school, I know firsthand how hard our teachers work. And as a former high school teacher many years ago, I can readily empathize with how underpaid our educators are.

The fact is, a teacher starting out in North Carolina currently makes just $37,000. That’s 17% below what teachers make in Alabama and well below the North Carolina minimum living wage of $48,346!

If enacted, Gov. Cooper’s proposals would, within two years, result in a minimum salary for public school teachers of $46,000 a year, with most making somewhat more due to local supplements.

If we truly value our children, this is an important step toward investing in their future — and the future of North Carolina – by better appreciating and supporting our teachers.

I encourage everyone to contact their state representative and senator, urging them to vote in favor of the governor’s budget proposal. After all (to paraphrase a popular protest sign), if you can read this letter, thank a teacher!

John Brockenbrough

Winston-Salem

Wasteful spending

Breaking down the troubles in Rural Hall:

On Oct. 21, 2021, the Town Council voted to allow a settlement-contract buyout to the outgoing town manager. Council members resigned after approving the settlement.

The new council filed suit to not allow the nearly $150,000 payment to which insurance/bonding would have contributed. The town has spent $300,000 on attorney’s fees in 16 months (a town that normally only budgets $10,000 in attorney fees per year).

At its March 13 meeting, the council needed to amend the budget to add $75,000 to the already $98,000 budgeted amount for attorney’s fees. In a telling moment, none of the council members wanted to make the motion — a motion that had to be made because the town was already over budget; the money had been spent.

The motion was made and the additional funds were added. A week later a council membes shared with a citizen that the council would continue to fight paying the settlement from October 2021, no matter the continued costs in attorney’s fees, which now more than double the original settlement amount.

In January 2023 the council approved a severance package for the most recent of the former town managers and, as of yet, it has not provided a response to a public record request asking for the details of the package.

How much of the people’s money will this council waste while not being transparent about the details? When will this madness end?

Carol Newsome

Rural Hall