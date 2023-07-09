Race as an issue

In John Hood’s July 5 column championing the Supreme Court’s ruling that struck down affirmative action, he speaks of universities “willing to flout federal statutes and constitutional provisions guaranteeing equal protection under the law. I think this was deeply misguided. Basing such critical decisions on the government’s crude racial and ethnic categories (examples given) ... was never intellectually nor morally defensible.”

From 1787 until 1964 it was legal to post signs in businesses, schools, public parks — everywhere that identified water fountains and bathrooms as “White” or “Colored.” Buses, schools, restaurants, hospitals, parks hotels any and every place in America was segregated along racial lines: Black/white. To use Hood’s words, it was a practice that was neither intellectually nor morally defensible. So, where was the outrage and the call for invoking “equal protection under the law” for those 177 years?

Only 14 years after the Civil Rights Act was passed, the Bakke suit was filed; the applicant claimed that he was being passed over due to racial quotas. Affirmative action as we know it today was the compromise solution born of that lawsuit.

For almost two centuries the only people who were actually given “equal protection” were and are white. Absurd is the notion that white students have suffered in any shape or form due to affirmative action. And let’s be clear, from the penning of the Constitution forward, it was always white males who made race an issue. So, please, Mr. Hood, save your hypocritical outrage over “equal protection” for Locke Foundation fundraisers.

Gary Bolick

Clemmons

Higher learning

In the editorial “Diversity denied” (July 2), Allen Johnson wrote, “Equally discouraging is the conservative justices’ obvious skepticism about the value of diversity in education.” Experience has taught me the value of diversity.

On Chicago’s South Side in the 1960s the racial tension was palpable. Neighborhoods were homogenous enclaves with well-defined boundaries. Being in the wrong place was unwise and dangerous. The lack of interaction among different types of folks bred fear and distrust, creating subcultures that nurtured and perpetuated bigotry, and spurred frequent hostile incidents. As a naive youth, I was corrupted by the unhealthy sentiments of my insular community.

Also at that time, young men like me, lacking college deferments or influential connections to the local draft board, soon found themselves boot camp bound. In the Army, despite being trained to kill and destroy, I learned something of great value.

Young men from very different backgrounds were thrust together. We learned not just to tolerate one another, but to live and work together, to learn from and respect one another, and even to form friendships. While my bigotry did not disappear overnight, a seed was planted which germinated, grew and flourished. Over the years, I became a better person and better citizen. And better citizens make for better communities.

My education now includes undergraduate (thank you, GI Bill) and advanced degrees, yet I’m convinced the most important education occurs outside classrooms — on campuses, Army posts, or wherever dissimilar folks interact. This diversity education is essential for a civilized society.

Kim Carlyle

Greensboro

Historic heat

Climate change is not a Chinese hoax!

The week of July 2 through July 8 was the hottest week in the history of the human race.

Kenneth Brian Scalf

Mocksville

Ten easy steps

As a keen observer of American politics, I believe I know the ten-step formula for winning the Republican nomination for President in 2024:

1. Get indicted for Federal and State crimes (the more the better).

2. Promise to use the Justice Department to prosecute your political enemies.

3. Promise to parole all those jailed in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

4. Promise to whitewash the teaching of all controversial topics in American history.

5. Promise to treat the LGBTQ community as second-class citizens.

6. If elected, lie to the American people more than 30,000 times.

7. Admire all authoritarian dictators.

8. Call the free press the enemy of the people.

9. Make no definitive commitment to back Ukraine against Russia.

10. Use campaign donations for personal use.

The June 27 Morning Consult poll proves my point. Donald Trump leads all his opponents combined by 15%. Ronald Reagan is turning over in his grave.

Rudy Diamond

Lewisville

Too much Hood

It goes without saying that the Journal hasn’t been able to find a strong local editorial voice for a long time, which is lamentable. Even worse is that Journal readers are increasingly forced to endure the pontifications of the Locke Foundation mouthpiece John Hood twice a week.

In addition to the many other problems related to your publication, is this really necessary?

James Hans

Pfafftown