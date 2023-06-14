No fixes needed

I agree with John Hood’s column on Sunday, June 11, that the North Carolina legislature is going too far in attempting to control state commissions that have final executive authority.

With respect to the Environmental Management Commission (EMC), there is no problem that needs fixing. Currently, the EMC has 15 members: The governor has nine appointments, while the speaker of the House and the president of the Senate have three appointments each.

Most of the work of the EMC is done by consensus. Commissioners serve without pay, take their responsibilities very seriously and work hard to keep the commission from becoming a partisan space. But there are issues where the commission must act when consensus cannot be reached. This is a proper executive branch function.

The changes proposed in SB 512 will give the legislature too much authority and inject undesirable partisanship into the governance of the commission and the Department of Environmental Quality

Stan Meiburg, Ph.D.

Winston-Salem

PGA Tour and LIV

Thank you for your very well-written opinion, “LIV and let die” (editorial, June 6). I have been a volunteer at our local PGA tournament for more than 25 years.

My reasons for volunteering are threefold: First is the ability of the tournament to give more than a million dollars to charity. Second, I believe in this community. And third is the integrity of the Tour.

Your article brought to the forefront of the loss of integrity of the Tour and its leaders — not to mention the hypocrisy of their comments when the renegade LIV tour began versus their comments now. When you factor in the Saudis’ abysmal human rights record (which the Wyndham Championship’s Mark Brazil stated so well nearly a year ago), why would an entity whose players call penalties on themselves, unlike any other professional sport, go into business with someone with such a corrupt record?

We all know the answer and it is not for the good of this great game of golf; it is the Saudis’ tainted blood money. As stated in the article, no matter what transpires from here, the PGA Tour and its commissioner, Jay Monahan, have lost so much credibility. As the old old saying goes, “When you lie down with dogs you get fleas.”

What a sad ending to a Tour that was doing so much good and had so much integrity.

Palmer Owens

Browns Summit

The law is clear

It may be impossible, but if we can look at any topic without viewing it through a political lens, we should at least try on this one.

The law and government rules and regulations are very clear. The possession of classified documents outside of a designated secure area is illegal, plain and simple.

Any rank-and-file employee or service member would be in jail and most likely serving prison time for violating any laws and procedures related to the handling of classified documents.

Jim Galler

Stokesdale

Don’t forget

As we celebrate Juneteenth, let us all take a moment or two and pause to remember and honor the sacrifice of the more than 300,000 white Union soldiers who “died to make men free.”

David Gellatly

Winston-Salem

STOP

The Winston-Salem Journal can change the nation. Will you accept the challenge?

From here on, do not publish any more reporting on Donald Trump. The more his name is in the news, the more donations he receives.

Stop.

All news media and social media, etc., should stop.

You have connections. You can plan this.

Get all of the news outlets to STOP, STOP, STOP, STOP all the attention focused on Trump the person, the imposter and the façade.

Pretend that Donald Trump does not exist.

I really do not think your revenue will be any less.

Please ask all of your associates/affiliates to stop now. You can do it.

G.P. Yates

Lexington