Public schools at risk

The first 10 words in Tom Campbell’s opinion piece, “GOP lawmakers are destroying public schools,” in Saturday’s Journal has, in my opinion, always been true. He states that if the present North Carolina legislature has its way, education of our youth will change and cause a huge detriment to the sound education system that I, as a long-time N.C. public school teacher, experienced in the classroom.

Mr. Campbell affirms in his writing that if the legislative body stays the course it is now on, “students will leave traditional schools and fewer and fewer dollars will be available to support them. In time, traditional schools will end up with lower-performing and higher-needs students” resulting in “lower test scores and student performance.” This will lead to a request for more instructional support with less funding to maintain what’s needed.

Thank you, Mr. Campbell, for telling it like it is! As a citizen and now retired educator, I urge the legislature to put public schools first with the money to make students the best they can be and create respectable salaries for all school personnel.

Bet Wilson

Winston-Salem

The Bible on abortion

Your recent article “America’s religious leaders sharply divided over abortion” (June 3) seems to indicate that many, if not most Christians either don’t know what the Bible says that is applicable to abortion or they don’t care what the Bible says about the matter.

Jeremiah 1:5 and Psalm 139:13-16 indicate that God regarded both David and Jeremiah as human beings prior to their being formed in the womb. This suggests that God regards every unborn child as a person, even before they are conceived — and we should do likewise.

This does not necessarily mean that there shouldn’t be any exceptions regarding abortion. If a pregnancy threatens the life of a pregnant woman, it seems reasonable to believe that God would not condemn an abortion in that situation. The same may also be true in situations that involve rape, incest or other extraordinary matters.

In most cases in which abortion is being considered because of uncertainty regarding the pregnant woman’s ability to care for the child after birth, adoption is almost always an appropriate option.

Since the Bible does not specifically address abortions, it is not known how God wants pregnant women to deal with their specific circumstances. Therefore every woman who is considering an abortion should earnestly seek help from God and an organization that has knowledgeable counselors to provide sound guidance regarding how to deal with her particular situation. One such organization is Salem Pregnancy Care Center in Winston-Salem.

Harvey Armour

Winston-Salem

A spiritual crisis

According to a March Wall Street Journal poll, there has been a significant drop in America’s understanding of the importance of faith, family and patriotism.

We have a spiritual crisis. Our lack of respect for Jesus and Christian principles has led to this crisis. Any way we look at it, Proverbs 16:18 is true: Pride goes before destruction.

We can reverse this trend, beginning with support for Princeton professor Robert George’s declaration of June as Fidelity Month.

Let us humble ourselves, admit our sin and recommit our fidelity to God, faith, family, community and nation. Starting with us as individuals, then houses of faith and media, let’s proclaim and practice fidelity to family, friendships, honor and integrity above values like wealth, power or status.

The Rev. Laura Spangler

Winston-Salem

Christie’s moxie

There is one reason I look forward to Chris Christie entering the race for the Republican nomination for president. Christie has the guts and the combative style to expose Donald Trump as a fraud, a con man, a liar, a criminal and a threat to our democracy. The former New Jersey governor has not been afraid to say that he would not support Trump even if he won nomination.

During a speech at New Hampshire’s St. Anselm college, Christie said what millions of Americans know: that Trump is not “appropriate for the presidency.” Christie’s style was illustrated when he called Trump a “coward” and a “puppet of Putin” for not commiting to support Ukraine if he were elected president.

Maybe Christie’s truth-telling will give the other, so-far spineless GOP presidential hopefuls the wherewithal to say publicly what they know in their hearts: Donald Trump must never hold any governmental office again.

Rudy Diamond

Lewisville