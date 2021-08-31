The Readers' Forum: Jesus' words

Jesus' words
Oh dear, tell me you didn’t go there (“Concerned Moravians stand on solid ground,” Stuart Epperson, Aug. 28). Reminder: The Bible was used to support the practice of slavery, antisemitism and anti-evolution education.
What I wonder is why neo-conservative “Christians” misuse the Bible to attack the same people — the poor and the nonwhite — and to question the intimate details of sexuality between people they don’t know. Why do they ignore other biblical statements that usually apply to them personally?
I wonder why the Concern Moravians haven’t addressed the sin of divorce and adultery.
Jesus was kinda vague about when sex was OK and with whom. For some reason he didn’t care to talk about it. But he was crystal clear about his and the Father’s opinion about divorce (see Matthew 19:9, Mark 10: 11-12, Luke 16:18): “Anyone who divorces his wife and marries another commits adultery, and whoever marries a woman divorced from her husband commits adultery.” There are other biblical references about God hating divorce, but these three are important because they report what Jesus said in three Gospels. Most folks who study the Bible agree, if a saying attributed to Jesus shows up in more than one Gospel, you can be sure Jesus said it.
Another saying attributed to Jesus is about that dust in your eyes (Matthew 7:1-5 and Luke 6:37-42). The Moravians have a Synod to help us make judgments about nonessentials. Unity Moravians follow.
Audrey C. Holmes
Winston-Salem
The greatest truth
I’m not a biblical scholar. But I know that some claim that the passages in the Bible about homosexuality were mistranslated or misinterpreted. It seems likely.
Volumes have been written about the contradictions in the Bible and how it can’t be taken literally or considered to be perfect. It was written by imperfect human beings, after all. And it was then translated and re-translated and edited and altered and voted on and translated again and what we have now is nothing like the original text or even a complete collection of texts — which would suggest that the Bible is not inerrant.
I’ve also seen a lot of Bible-believing Christians who are able to squirm their way out of following biblical injunctions they don’t like — especially if there’s a political conflict. "Welcome the stranger" comes to mind. (Not those strangers!)
I also heard a long time ago that religion is doing what you’re told no matter what’s right. And morality is doing what’s right no matter what you’re told. I think I'd rather be a moral person than a religious person.
Probably the greatest moral truth of the 21st century, so far, is that LGBTQ people are people and deserve all the rights and privileges that everyone else has. That truth was denied by Christians for centuries.
If I belonged to a church that one day told me I’d have to accept being a second-class citizen to be a member, I’d quit. There are better churches out there.
William B. Perry
Winston-Salem
Mourning
I mourn for the 13 U.S. soldiers who lost their lives in Afghanistan under President Biden. I also mourn for the 2,435 soldiers who lost their lives under presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump. I also mourn for the wounded, the civilian deaths and the resultant suicides. I hope that soon there may be no more mourning.
Guy Stevens
Winston-Salem
Waiting for chips
The thousands of new vehicles sitting in manufacturers' lots waiting for computer chips to arrive from Taiwan and/or Indonesia (“Nissan plant to closes for 2 weeks due to chip shortage,” Aug. 11) are testaments to the use of cheap offshore labor rather than having them made in the good old USA.
James Eller
Winston-Salem