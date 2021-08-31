The Readers' Forum: Jesus' words

Jesus' words

What I wonder is why neo-conservative “Christians” misuse the Bible to attack the same people — the poor and the nonwhite — and to question the intimate details of sexuality between people they don’t know. Why do they ignore other biblical statements that usually apply to them personally?

Jesus was kinda vague about when sex was OK and with whom. For some reason he didn’t care to talk about it. But he was crystal clear about his and the Father’s opinion about divorce (see Matthew 19:9, Mark 10: 11-12, Luke 16:18): “Anyone who divorces his wife and marries another commits adultery, and whoever marries a woman divorced from her husband commits adultery.” There are other biblical references about God hating divorce, but these three are important because they report what Jesus said in three Gospels. Most folks who study the Bible agree, if a saying attributed to Jesus shows up in more than one Gospel, you can be sure Jesus said it.