Hood spoils it

Your editorials were looking so good ... then you published John Hood’s negative column “NC COVID outcomes were, well, average” (July 13). More North Carolina citizens survived the pandemic thanks to the leadership of the then-North Carolina DHHS secretary, Dr. Mandy Cohen. She gave us information daily, sharing honest updates on the best data our scientists and medical community had to work with.

Do I think Hood just had to go all “GOP science denier” after President Biden chose Dr. Cohen to head up to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention? Yes, I think he did.

If I remember correctly, the CDC under Trump did not stand up to the misinformation coming out of Trump’s mouth and allowed misinformation to affect the American people’s health. I trust Dr. Cohen will continue to protect American lives with honest and forthcoming information. Please use more wisdom when choosing columns that affect our readers’ decisions to trust science or bash science.

As the author writes in his letter, “They don’t count?’” (July 16), clearly John Hood and the state of Florida failed that test.

Glenda Wilkinson, RN, BS, CURN

Winston-Salem

No God? Really?

We hear today about the “nones” — those who claim no religion in particular. Their numbers have increased in recent years, and the share of Christians has decreased.

Gillian Richards, in “Decline in religion hurts self-government” (July 3), said the Founders of this country would consider that a problem, since they believed “self-government depended on morality and virtue — which, in turn, depended on religion.”

Yet, one does not have to be a Christian to be “moral.” Even with the decline in religion, most people still believe in a natural moral law. As Richards put it, even atheists know murder is wrong.

But, where does the moral law come from? It can’t be “reason,” because in a godless world, even that is suspect. Anyway, we just use reason to justify morals we already believe in.

The trouble is, without a rational God to define objective right and wrong, morality becomes the opposite: subjective. We just make it up. That’s all we can do in a godless universe.

But, I have discovered some people get around this problem by saying we don’t make it up. They say morality doesn’t come from a rational God, but it’s still objective ... that it must be defined by the universe somehow. That it’s “baked-in.”

That attempts to avoid a God, but in my view it just replaces one God with another. That kind of universe IS God. So, I suspect many of the nones aren’t “none” after all. They’re pantheists.

It’s difficult not to have some kind of God.

David Shuford

Winston-Salem

Guns over masks

To the writer of the letter labeled “They don’t count?” (July 16): Isn’t it tragic that we live in an area where individuals will wear guns to protect their families but refuse to wear a mask during a global pandemic to protect my family?

Unfortunately, I have to agree with the author of that letter that many of our citizens “don’t count” to everyone.

Thom Summey

Yadkinville

A bridge too far

Forgive me for being a bit snarky, but adding monthly charges to a PREPAID purchase seems to be a one-sided transaction, and I’m the one being left out. It’s bad enough that the paper has become a brochure, that Mick Scott, my favorite columnist, is gone and that the former Arts section is now a conglomeration of pre-fab stuff unrelated to the Winston-Salem arts scene, but this is a bridge too far. I’m down to reading the Journal in less than five minutes, with Ask Amy the highlight of the experience.

I realize it is doubtful this will appear on your letters page, so I’m posting it on Facebook to share. Enough is enough, folks. Let’s be reasonable: The concept of additional funds for something of value is part of the deal and that’s the only one I’m signing on for. So use the rest of my subscription money until it runs out. That’s it

Robyn Mixon

Winston-Salem