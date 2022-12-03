The Readers' Forum: Join Project Blue Light to honor officers

Make them suffer

I listened to the NPR story criticized by the writer of the Dec. 2 letter “Day of prayer,” supposedly portraying the sounds of a “child” whose “cries” were “aired on public radio.” Giving that impression was extremely deceitful; the story was nothing like that at all. At all.

What I heard was a compassionate, supportive caregiver helping a woman through a difficult but necessary procedure — one that anti-choice proponents only want to make more difficult, even deadly to women, in the name of protecting the holy fetus.

That was the opposite of “dehumanizing” women, as the letter writer claims.

The people who oppose abortion are now openly opposing contraception as well — which will lead to either more abortions — and more dangerous abortions — or more difficult lives for women who are forced to give birth — as well as their children. It’s impossible to see this opposition to 20th century medicine as anything but an attempt to control and punish women.

It should be obvious to every thinking person that anti-choicers hate women and won’t hesitate to tell lies to make them suffer more.

Mary Albertson

Winston-Salem

Problematic

I can see why the claim that President Biden and his son Hunter Biden never discussed Hunter’s foreign business dealings might sound suspicious, as the writer of the Dec. 1 letter “Biden implausible” alludes. But as a former vice president and as a man who might be involved in some shady dealings, they probably both realized that such conversations could be problematic. (They also wouldn’t be the first pair of close relatives who avoided uncomfortable topics.) Unlike former President Trump, who can’t keep his mouth shut about anything, to his great legal peril, Joe Biden is smart enough to practice prudence.

This is also demonstrated by the traditional separation between the Executive Office and the Department of Justice that Biden, former President Obama and Obama’s predecessors respected. It’s only Trump who believed and stated openly that the DOJ should represent his interests rather than those of the American people. Because Trump didn’t respect the separation, critics of Biden and Obama assume they didn’t, either.

But just because Trump is an untrustworthy liar doesn’t mean that Biden is, too.

I realize that our nation is rampant with cynicism, and this is often encouraged by Trump loyalists who see conspiracies everywhere. But President Biden is both moral and smart. I may be wrong, but I’ll believe Biden until evidence is offered to prove otherwise.

Buddy Osborne

Winston-Salem

Project Blue Light

During this Christmas season, the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Fraternal Order of Police is asking you to join us in Project Blue Light. This is done by placing a single blue light candle in your window or changing an outside bulb to a blue bulb. The blue lights honor the officers who have served, who have given their lives serving and those who are serving today.

Law enforcement has never been an easy or safe job, but in today’s society ambushes, threats and dangers to our officers are rising to levels unseen in the past. Law enforcement officers respond to numerous types of crimes, assaults and shootings that are now daily headline news topics.

Officers patrol the roads of our cities, answer domestic disturbance calls and improve the safety of our roads from impaired drivers and those with no consideration for traffic laws or other people. They respond to domestic calls where the victims may turn against the officers as they try to protect them from their assailants. Officers respond to scenes of reported school, business and commercial shootings, often not knowing what dangers they may face or what horrors they might find. Sometimes the victims will tell the officers “thank you,” but many times they do not.

While we stay safe in our homes, our officers leave their homes, families and holiday festivities to keep us safe. Please join us with Project Blue Light to tell them, “Thank you.”

Barry Westmoreland

President, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Fraternal

Order of Police

Germanton