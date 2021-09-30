The Readers' Forum: Kudos to Rauck

Kudos to Rauck
I want to thank Scott Sexton for his thoughtful column “Outsider offers new viewpoint of our city” (Sept. 28) that captures comments by Robbie Ventura regarding the Winston-Salem Cycling Classic, the Gears and Guitars event and the incredible transformation of downtown Winston-Salem. It was extremely encouraging to hear Ventura’s perspective, given that he has traveled to cities all over the world covering cycling.
We also regularly hear from both the tennis players at the Winston-Salem Open and the cyclists at the Winston-Salem Cycling Classic how much they enjoy our downtown. A generation of people in this community have worked together to make this transformation possible.
One correction I would like to make is that my primary role at the Winston-Salem Cycling Classic is to support and encourage Dr. Richard Rauck, who imagined this event and then took it upon himself to make it happen. He has invested an enormous amount of time and financial resources to make Winston-Salem a favorite stopping point for the cycling tour. He has done this because of his dual love for cycling and our community. We all owe him a profound expression of gratitude for his leadership in making this event a reality in Winston-Salem. He has helped make our community a more vibrant and flourishing place.
Don Flow
Winston-Salem
Change the law
There have been several articles in the newspaper in the past few days detailing why it is unlawful to give out the names of children under the age of 18 regardless of the crimes they have (or allegedly have) committed (“Which court for trial,” Sept. 22; “Ask SAM,” Sept. 19, Sept. 23).
With the recent spate of shootings, killings, threats and guns found in our schools (all of which are happening in our area), I feel this is a law that definitely needs to be changed.
Why should these children be protected? They deserve to have their names and pictures in the newspaper and on TV — it might make them think twice before doing such horrible things again. I, for one, would want to know if an acquaintance, neighbor, etc., was doing such, and I feel certain parents with children in school feel the same way.
If these children are old enough and stupid enough to do such horrific deeds, then they are old enough to live with the consequences of friends and neighbors knowing about them.
Wilma Cook
Winston-Salem
When it is
I’m responding to the Sept. 27 letter “Voter ID” because someone has to.
Referring to the Sept. 21 editorial “Voter ID remains a losing proposition,” the letter writer says: “You state that the law ‘was motivated at least in part by an unconstitutional intent to target African American voters …’” But the Journal didn’t say that; that was one of the judges who shot the law down.
Nevertheless, the judge was right.
“What do you base this charge on?” the letter writer asks. Here’s what it’s based on: The voter ID laws pushed by Republican legislators allow the use of photo IDs that more white people are likely to have while forbidding the use of photo IDs that Black people are more likely to have. As the Sept. 18 news story “N.C. court strikes down voter ID law” explained, the court testimony included an analysis from a University of Michigan professor who said Black voters are 39% more likely to lack a qualifying photo ID than white registered voters.
No, not everything is about race, but when it is, it is.
Conservatives often use this tactic often — asking questions for which we already have answers. Either they’re pretending they’re asking hard questions for which the answers are weak or they’re just not paying attention to the answers. If they honestly listened to the answers and reacted with integrity, I think they’d have no choice but to change their minds.