The Readers' Forum: Kudos to Rauck

Winston-Salem

Change the law

There have been several articles in the newspaper in the past few days detailing why it is unlawful to give out the names of children under the age of 18 regardless of the crimes they have (or allegedly have) committed (“Which court for trial,” Sept. 22; “Ask SAM,” Sept. 19, Sept. 23).

With the recent spate of shootings, killings, threats and guns found in our schools (all of which are happening in our area), I feel this is a law that definitely needs to be changed.

Why should these children be protected? They deserve to have their names and pictures in the newspaper and on TV — it might make them think twice before doing such horrible things again. I, for one, would want to know if an acquaintance, neighbor, etc., was doing such, and I feel certain parents with children in school feel the same way.

If these children are old enough and stupid enough to do such horrific deeds, then they are old enough to live with the consequences of friends and neighbors knowing about them.

Wilma Cook

Winston-Salem

