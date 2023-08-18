An abhorrent law

Alternative Resources of the Triad (ART) strongly condemns the North Carolina legislature’s override of Gov. Roy Cooper’s vetoes of laws attacking the transgender community.

ART, the organization that produces the annual Greensboro Pride Festival, believes that everyone deserves fair access to the medical treatments they need to survive. One of the legislature’s overrides prevents medical professionals from providing hormone therapy, puberty-blocking drugs and surgical gender-transition procedures to North Carolinians younger than 18. These medical treatments are lifesavers in the transgender community and should be decided between patients, their parents and their doctors, not a legislative body.

Additionally, the legislature overrode a veto on a bill limiting LGBTQ+ instruction in schools, requires teachers to inform parents before calling a student by an alternate name, and bars the essential education of gender identity and sexuality in grades K-4. ART believes these are formative years for children and our youth should be taught that it is OK to be themselves, no matter their gender identity.

The third bill the legislature overrode prevents transgender girls from playing on girls sports teams. This, like the other two laws, is abhorrent and prevents our youth from being their true selves. This is unacceptable and ART encourages the courts to step in and block these harmful and hateful laws.

Alternative Resources of the Triad wants to reiterate our love for all people, no matter their gender identity, and strongly stands with our transgender community.

Sarah M. Lanse

Greensboro

Climate change 101

My guess is that the writer of the Aug. 16 letter, “Climate change did it,” does not understand the science of climate change. Here are the basics.

In the 1820s, French scientist Joseph Fourier calculated that the Earth should be substantially colder than it is based on its distance from the sun and that the atmosphere must be acting as an insulator trapping heat.

In the 1850s, two scientists, American Eunice Foote and Irishman John Tyndall, determined that carbon dioxide in the atmosphere traps heat, what we now call the greenhouse effect.

In 1896, Swedish scientist Svante Arrhenius concluded that CO2 emissions from burning fossil fuels would cause the atmosphere to trap more heat and cause global warming, which is exactly what has happened. One effect of the increased temperatures is stronger storms. The increased temperatures are “juicing” the climate, much like steroids helped ballplayers hit home runs.

Baseball players have always hit home runs, but when they were juicing, they had more energy so more hits became home runs.

There have always been hurricanes and other storms, but now, with increased heat and energy in the oceans and atmosphere, the strength of an individual storm is likely to be greater than it would have been 100 years ago.

In the late 1700s, CO2 concentration in the atmosphere was 280 parts per million. It’s now 417 ppm. How much higher does it need to go before so-called conservatives will support action to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels?

Bill Blancato

Winston-Salem

The unsung IRA

Aug. 16 marked the first anniversary of President Biden signing the landmark climate bill, the Inflation Reduction Act. As a result, in the past year clean-energy investments have topped $270 billion (PoliticoPro, Aug. 7). However, I have been disappointed to read that fewer than 3 out of 10 Americans say they know a good or great deal about the IRA and what benefits, in the form of tax credits and rebates, it affords to business, to individual households and to churches and other nonprofits (Washington Post, Aug. 7).

In North Carolina, the availability of IRA tax credits, loans and other incentives have been important in creating jobs for a clean economy. Examples include the Liberty Toyota battery plant, the Mecklenburg County alpitronic Americas LLC facility, Adam Power in Huntsville, the Duke Energy Electrification Center in Mt. Holly, the Kempower Inc charging station manufacturer in Durham County, and more.

Homeowners who are ready to replace a gas stove or an HVAC system or to make other energy-saving renovations can check out tax credits available for this year on the IRS website and can get projects completed before the tax year ends. Also important is writing or calling Sens. Tillis and Budd to urge them not to support reductions in this funding in future years. The IRA is great for our economy and for our family budgets!

Ellen Van Velsor

Greensboro