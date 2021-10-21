The Readers' Forum: Let it go

Let it go
There’s no denying that things got out of hand.
Those who attended the Jan. 6 rally for then-President Trump, followed by a march to the U.S. Capitol, were upset. They sincerely thought they’d been cheated and they had to fight for democracy. They engaged in some exaggerated behavior — rude chants, flag-waving, that silly and flimsy gallows. And some got carried away and hurt some Capitol Police officers.
Just like has happened with some Black Lives Matter protests.
But most of the marchers were peaceful. Along with the videotape of violence we’ve all seen, we also saw marchers entering the doors of the Capitol as if they were on a tour.
In some instances, Capitol Police held the doors open for them.
And though some few engaged in violence, there’s very little evidence that they planned to kill anyone.
We know what happened on Jan. 6. An investigation is not necessary. The House Democrats who are trying to find evidence of a conspiracy are wasting their time and our tax money.
We’ve been down this road before.
Rep. Liz Cheney says that Trump was “personally involved” in planning the Jan. 6 attack. I’d like to see her prove that.
Liberals love to talk about the divisions among Americans, but few are willing to see their own contributions to that division. When this whole witch hunt is over, I hope they’ll be willing to let it go and move forward with the rest of us.
Clyde Cooper
Winston-Salem
Mandates are essential
Here’s why vaccine mandates are essential: People are dying because some of them refuse to be vaccinated.
Why is this even a controversial issue?
Children can’t attend school until they’re vaccinated for polio. You can’t drive a car without buying insurance and wearing a seat belt, but some think that keeping other people from dying of a virus is a line too far.
Everything should be shut down until everyone is vaccinated — but saving lives is too much of an imposition on “freedom.”
I’m a member of the pro-life party — I’m a Democrat. Let people argue about whether they should be allowed to express hatred on social media, but this should be beyond argument: Nobody has the right to poison other people.
If Americans won’t take responsibility for themselves, government and business have every right to step in.
Jennie Kurra
Winston-Salem
No minimum scores
So, an NCAA task force has recommended that “incoming freshman no longer … be required to meet minimum scores on standardized test for initial eligibility.” This recommendation is made in order to “advance racial equality.” Thus, at the stroke of a pen, the NCAA attempts to erase generations of racial profiling that has denied Black youth the opportunity to receive a scholarship to attend college.
The overwhelming evidence that minorities, particularly Black males in the south, scored lower on standardized test, never in the past appeared to matter to the NCAA. While overwhelmingly white coaches and white athletic directors made millions of dollars, poor Black youth labored at junior colleges and community colleges for just a chance to help the football factories and basketball factories enrich the entrenched privileged elite. Class-action suit anybody?
John Eder
Winston-Salem
Just wait
No one should get too upset about the GOP’s latest outrage: books for gays in libraries. They tend to think that same-sex couples merely existing is “degeneracy.” Kind of like how history books written from a Black perspective are racist or Democrats winning elections is cheating.