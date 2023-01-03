The Readers' Forum: Let's be fair

Against spending

I do not agree with Cal Thomas’ politics, but I usually read his column to find out how the “other half” thinks.

In his Dec. 30, 2022 column, “An old debt carries over to a new year,” he argues against government spending.

Thomas mentions several items that he feels are unnecessary, totaling around $15 million. While this seems like a large sum, I wanted to make it relatable, so I did some math. $15 million out of $1.7 trillion is the same as someone earning $100,000 a year spending 88 cents.

All of the programs Thomas mentioned are either for the LGBTQ community or for minorities. It appears that he is trying to hide homophobia and racism in a cloak of fiscal conservatism.

Cliff Peschansky

Walkertown

Cumulative events

It’s obvious with the cumulative events over the last few decades that the Republican Party is both systemically corrupt and morally bankrupt. From two-bit dirty tricksters such as former Forsyth County GOP leader Nathan Tabor to professional grifters such as former President Trump, the party from bottom to top has no moral compass. The low-information masses in the party have fallen prey to canards like voter fraud, which requires non-solutions such as voter ID allowing the leaders to cover up their illegitimate, and often illegal, efforts to remain in power by any means necessary.

Efforts by other conservative organizations such as the Catholic Church and Boy Scouts to cover up their misdeeds have dove-tailed with Republican efforts to project their misdeeds onto liberals in a confession-as-projection scheme. If every accusation by a Republican is truly a confession, you have to wonder how they know so much about pedophilia, voter fraud and influence peddling.

Keith Stone

Winston-Salem

Disguises

Once more the powers that be at the Journal saw fit to publish a thinly disguised appeal to white supremacy. The Dec. 24 guest column “Confederate soldiers should be commemorated “ by J. Keith Jones perpetuates the same racist trope conveniently packaged as misunderstood bravery. What is even more disturbing is his unmitigated gall to compare the secessionist decision to kill fellow Americans to maintain the savage institution of slavery to Native Americans and civil rights activists who sacrificed their lives to gain some respect of human dignity for their suffering people!

Stay with me. My father fought in World War II in the 8th Armored, literally fighting for every mile through Belgium, France and Germany versus ferocious Nazi resistance as their German foes fought fiercely and bravely. My father was awarded a Bronze Star and given a battlefield promotion in what included hand-to-hand combat. It made no difference if the Nazi army was fighting to defend their homeland or for the master race, there are no statues in Germany recognizing these soldiers. Their defeat was complete and the cause for all the death and destruction was not just. Thus, no statues to a war for expanding a master race.

So, my Journal friends, if you put lipstick on a pig, it is still a pig.

John Eder

Winston-Salem

Let’s be fair

Let’s be fair about it. Former President Trump has been forced by the House Ways and Means Committee to reveal his income tax returns. In all fairness then, every senator, representative and Supreme Court justice must be forced to turn over their tax returns, also. If they do not want to do so, then they must be hiding something that they do not want the public to know.

James Handford

Winston-Salem