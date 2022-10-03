The Readers' Forum: Let's support public education — and vote that way

Children first

Public education is beyond important in our communities and our democracy. Sadly, not everyone is in favor of a strong public school system. In order for some N.C. politicians to achieve their goals, they don’t give public schools the resources they need to be successful. They don’t value teachers and staff and compensate them fairly.

In 2021, 42 states spent more than North Carolina on public schools. Last year, we ranked 34th in teacher pay. Our per-student spending is 30% less than the U.S. average.

Some candidates are backed by outside conservative groups who are trying to manipulate and scare us. Let’s ensure we elect candidates who fully support public education, our teachers and staff. The future of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools depends on our votes. Research the candidates and select the ones that are putting the needs of our children first.

Latesha Barnes

Winston-Salem

We need better

We need better health care for all. Why not start with Medicaid expansion? It’s free for the first few years and then North Carolina would only have to pony up 10%.

We need better funded schools; North Carolina ranks 48th in the nation for spending on our kids and our future.

We need better roads (ranked 36th), bridges (ranked 42nd) and infrastructure.

What are we getting from our politicians? We get political victories, worthless rhetoric and vitriol, not solutions. Raleigh is sitting on $6.5 billion of taxpayer money — your money and my money we gave them. I’m asking our representatives why they won’t spend more on us. If I can’t get a straight answer, maybe it’s time to replace them.

Jay Parsons

Winston-Salem

Weaver report

Thanks to the Journal for its weeklong (Sept. 19-23), in-depth look at the nearly catastrophic fire at the Weaver fertilizer plant. The Journal articles looked at the long history leading to the fire, its impact on neighbors, the work of firefighters, the weak laws that make such events more likely and the failure of our state legislators to enact reforms to lessen such risks.

Besides citing heroism and resilience, the series also signaled serious concerns. To notice just one, consider “grandfathering” that apparently may last forever, allowing dangerous plants to legally operate indefinitely with outdated safety precautions.

Stan Meiburg of Wake Forest University is quoted highlighting the perverse incentives companies face that prevent them from voluntarily cleaning up their act. I’d add that “grandfathering” may well tip the scales against firms investing in new buildings that would need to be up to modern safety codes. Ironically, North Carolina continually seeks new business investment, while keeping laws that entice firms to keep unsafe, antiquated buildings instead. Our elected state representatives had little to say about possibly updating relevant laws.

Columnist Scott Sexton summed it up: the plant “didn’t have an alarm or sprinkler system.” And why? “Because neither outdated state building codes nor state law require those things. The Weaver plant was allowed to operate under rules in place in 1939.” Yes, 1939.

We deserve better.

Donald E. Frey

Winston-Salem

Threats to democracy

So the country is literally crawling with “semi-fascists,” right-wing “extremists” and sundry other “threats to democracy.”

No doubt such unsavory characters do exist, although collectively, they might not fill a high school gym. But then that’s hardly the point. If you are a sitting president with a mostly abysmal performance record, the politically correct thing to do is to go about smearing your opposition. It all comes across as a bit sophomoric, but supposedly the end justifies the means.

The rub will be whether these ill-defined threats will be deemed sufficient to offset such real world issues as a four-decade high inflation, chaos at the southern border and rising crime. The electorate will make that determination in November.

Mike Parker

Clemmons