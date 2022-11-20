The Readers' Forum: Life expectancy

Life expectancy

Life expectancy at birth is the predicted average lifespan of those born on a given day. Although we are the wealthiest country, we have lower life expectancies than similar advantaged countries, according to the National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS). And U.S. life expectancy has dropped for the second year in a row. It is now at its lowest since 1996.

The current pandemic has had a worldwide negative effect on life expectancy. Other factors related to life expectancy decline include heart disease, drug overdose and suicide. And the U.S. has the unique problem caused by a proliferation of guns — the number of guns in private hands exceeds the U.S. population.

Firearms are the leading cause of death for American children and teens according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Guns should be stored unloaded, locked and separate from ammunition. Unsecured weapons are an attractive nuisance and of great interest to children.

I would like to end this letter by saying that everyone in the firearm supply chain acts responsibly and that guns are not available to people who should not have them. But, sadly, that is not the case. Since 2005, the Protection of Lawful Commerce of Arms Act (PLCAA) has protected the gun industry from lawsuits. PLCAA blocks survivors and families of victims from suing for justice.

Charles E. Wilson

Winston-Salem

Please stop fighting

There has been a round of verbal fighting in Washington, D.C., for a long time. Why can’t these lawmakers work to solve the problems that accrue throughout our days? We have unemployment and hunger. There are medical needs, housing needs. Homelessness is a big problem, and no person should have to be on the streets day or night. There are stray cats and dogs that need help. The list can go on and on.

The balance in this country is way off, and now that the Republicans have won the House, it looks as if they want to fight President Biden. Donald Trump was president for four years and he did whatever he wanted to do. Did Trump do anything for this country? No! He caused pain, sorrow and even death.

Now I heard he wants to be president again. I think he wants revenge because he lost the election. He has followers who are senators and congressional leaders who voted not to charge him with crimes. Tell me why these people do not see that there are many Americans who are hurting. This pain should be a wake-up call. If you get voted into Washington and take a seat, work the problems that are in your state.

Can our lawmakers bring peace, hope and healing to a broken country? One more thing: It should be against the law to allow Trump to run for office.

James Fleming

Clemmons

No more retreads

The recent election offered some interesting insight into the paths we could explore going into the 2024 election. The specter of a race between two 80-plus-year-olds is scary for many reasons. Former President Trump has shown that he is a dangerous commodity and does not deserve another term. President Biden is a nice guy, not very bright but likeable. We don’t need that for four more years. We are watching him age and it is not going well: reminder notes from wife and staff, ignoring the teleprompter and whispering like an aging grandfather telling a 4-year-old which pocket in his suit has the candy.

Remember that President Obama did not support Biden in 2016; he supported Hillary Clinton. It was reported that he said “do not underestimate Joe’s ability to mess things up” and he has never denied saying it.

Perhaps the two parties could offer a quid quo pro. Pardon Trump on the condition that he not run and cease the pending investigation of Hunter Biden and his dad with the same condition that Biden not run in 2024. Give us a chance to go younger, wiser and more honorable than these two old retreads.

Tom Jones

Winston-Salem