The Readers' Forum: Losing democracy

Trump continues with the Big Lie that he really won the election and 70% of Republicans now believe President Biden lost. This power base has given Republican-controlled state legislatures the will to pass laws making it more difficult to vote and to give partisan legislatures the power to overturn unfavorable election returns. Both of these types of laws are antithetical to democracy.

Authoritarians change political rules in order to maintain power. Damn the will of the people.

Of course, they don’t say that aloud, but they make up lies that there was massive election fraud justifying the need for new laws to defend our democracy from the cheaters. Pure hogwash! And the American people better take action to protect our democracy before it is too late. Republican enablers of Trump must be defeated in 2022.

Miles Taylor, a former Trump national security adviser and Christie Todd Whitman, former Republican governor of New Jersey, laid out a game plan in an Oct. 11 New York Times column (“We Are Republicans. There’s Only One Way to Save Our Party From Pro-Trump Extremists”). In swing states, conservative Republicans should join forces with Democrats to defeat every Trumper. In red states, Democrats should join Republican anti-Trumpers and elect a moderate if possible. This idea could save the Republican Party and more importantly save our democracy.