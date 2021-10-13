The Readers' Forum: Losing democracy

Losing democracy
In his Oct. 11 Washington Post column, “I’m no Democrat — but I’m voting exclusively for Democrats to save our democracy,” conservative Max Boot writes, “I’m a single-issue voter. My issue is the fate of democracy in the United States. Simply put, I have no faith that we will remain a democracy if Republicans win power. Thus, although I’m not a Democrat, I will continue to vote exclusively for Democrats — as I have done in every election since 2016 — until the GOP ceases to pose an existential threat to our freedom.”
This echoes the Oct. 11 column published in The New York Times, “We Are Republicans. There’s Only One Way to Save Our Party From Pro-Trump Extremists,” in which Republican operatives Miles Taylor and Christine Todd Whitman urge readers to vote only for candidates who oppose former President Trump’s Big Lie — even if it calls for Republicans to vote for Democrats.
If Republicans take control in 2022, they will have the power to eliminate democracy and rule in Russia-style totalitarianism.
Republicans might think they’d like that, but if they give away their ability to choose, legislators will have no reason to listen to any voters, including Republicans. They’ll be free to operate in quid pro quo fashion with their richest donors at the expense of the working class.
The most important issue to face in 2022 is keeping democracy alive. Only Democrats will do that.
Mack Ferguson
Winston-Salem
Promoting CRT
As Eugene Robinson stated in his recent column, critical race theory began as a “dry and esoteric set of ideas in obscure academic journals” (“How dumb can a nation get and still survive?” Oct. 11).
However, contrary to Robinson’s claim, the theory has been adapted for implementation in grades K-12.
Last June, the National Education Association voted to promote CRT in all 50 states, which include 14,000 local school districts. Political action would be encouraged in the schools.
The negative tone and divisive rhetoric that characterizes CRT are what make it so controversial. Making race the center and circumference of everything runs counter to the spirit of the civil rights movement, which emphasized our “common humanity.”
Bruce Bedinger
Winston-Salem
Save our democracy
As more and more information unfolds about former President Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, Americans should be terrified about the health of our democracy.
Trump continues with the Big Lie that he really won the election and 70% of Republicans now believe President Biden lost. This power base has given Republican-controlled state legislatures the will to pass laws making it more difficult to vote and to give partisan legislatures the power to overturn unfavorable election returns. Both of these types of laws are antithetical to democracy.
Authoritarians change political rules in order to maintain power. Damn the will of the people.
Of course, they don’t say that aloud, but they make up lies that there was massive election fraud justifying the need for new laws to defend our democracy from the cheaters. Pure hogwash! And the American people better take action to protect our democracy before it is too late. Republican enablers of Trump must be defeated in 2022.
Miles Taylor, a former Trump national security adviser and Christie Todd Whitman, former Republican governor of New Jersey, laid out a game plan in an Oct. 11 New York Times column (“We Are Republicans. There’s Only One Way to Save Our Party From Pro-Trump Extremists”). In swing states, conservative Republicans should join forces with Democrats to defeat every Trumper. In red states, Democrats should join Republican anti-Trumpers and elect a moderate if possible. This idea could save the Republican Party and more importantly save our democracy.
Rudy Diamond
Lewisville
Both
So Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson goes to church and badmouths gay people, but he still wants their votes. He says he can still represent them fairly (“Robinson declines again to apologize,” Oct. 13).
This is what happens when you mix church and state — it corrupts both.
I disagree with Robinson’s social views and his Scriptural views. Jesus said you can’t serve two masters; you’ll love one and hate the other.
Which does Robinson love? Which does he hate?
Marcus Hyatt
Winston-Salem