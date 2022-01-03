The Readers' Forum: Mainstream America has had enough

A reckoning
Twenty twenty-two portends a brutal reckoning for the Biden administration and the progressive left of the Democratic Party.
The president’s abysmal approval numbers bear stark testimony to the effect that mainstream America has had quite enough of unchecked spending, inflation, rising energy costs, mandates, shortages, accusations of racism, rising crime, failure to enforce immigration laws, international embarrassments and the sophomoric extremism of the “Squad” and others of their ilk.
Hence, the usual liberal suspects who prowl the Journal’s editorial page to air their grievances with conservatives should make haste to work in a few more diatribes because the national agenda is poised to make a dramatic reversal of course following this year’s midterm elections.
A reckoning is nigh.
Mike Parker
Clemmons
No brag
Since President Biden isn’t the braggart his predecessor was, a few facts:
Unemployment is down (Biden’s October 2021 rate was 4.7% vs. former President Trump’s October 2020 rate, 6.9%). Wages are up 4.2%, consumer confidence and spending were up 1.7% in October for the third consecutive month. Household wealth in the U.S. is at an all-time high. Nearly 6 million jobs already have been created under Biden, more than Trump created in four years. Our allies respect us again, 75% expressing confidence in Biden versus 17% for Trump.
Trump left office with a net loss in job creation, the only president since World War II to do so. Economic output during Trump was lower than any of the previous 12 presidents. The trade deficit soared and the ratio of government debt to size of the economy worsened.
Blame coronavirus? Trump’s pre-pandemic record isn’t any better. Though he inherited a thriving economy and stock market, industrial production fell under Trump even before COVID dropped the manufacturing sector into recession. The pittance from his tax cut that trickled to 90% of Americans was overwhelmed by higher prices resulting from his China tariff war, a war he couldn’t win after trashing the Trans-Pacific Partnership. The working class’s ownership of the nation’s wealth fell to 1.9% while the top 1% ownership ballooned to 30.5%.
In non-economic news, unlike Trump, Biden hasn’t sacrificed hundreds of thousands of American lives for his personal gain, nor has he tried to overthrow our democracy.
No brag. Just fact.
J. Kevin Bokeno
Boone
Buying votes
People like the writer of the Dec. 30 letter “BBB proposals” tend to repeat this Republican trope that Democratic leaders use legislation to “buy votes.” To me, that’s much like Sen. Rand Paul’s complaint that Democrats are committing voter fraud by winning elections.
Don’t Republicans “buy votes” by promising tax cuts? And when they pass tax cuts for rich people, aren’t they buying their contributions to their campaigns? Isn’t that just as bad, if not worse?
I say politicians should state what they want to do and let the votes fall where they may. I’m a Democrat, a member of the pro-life party, because I believe in freedom, equality and justice. My vote can be bought, not by promising me money or benefits, but by promising a progressive agenda that benefits all Americans. I guess I’m just greedy that way.
Siri Bruccilieri
Winston-Salem
Natural selection
Nature culls or takes out individuals through a process called natural selection. Survivors are chosen based on genes, luck and smart thinking.
Before modern medicine, humans were as susceptible to contagious disease as any other species that lives in groups. A disease would flare, leaving behind those with more robust immune systems, smarter decision making and better luck. Nature selected those most fit for the conditions and culled the rest.
Through modern medicine, we are able to fight contagious disease with antibiotics and vaccinations, thus increasing survival. But smart decisions by individuals still play a role in disease fighting.
Those who choose to not vaccinate against COVID are inviting death by their irrational decision making. Natural selection is an efficient and heartless process that is always operating to choose the best and remove the rest, thus improving populations for the next challenges. It works, but at a steep price for those found wanting on a variety of levels, including IQ.
John Wooding
Winston-Salem