The Readers' Forum: Mainstream America has had enough

Don’t Republicans “buy votes” by promising tax cuts? And when they pass tax cuts for rich people, aren’t they buying their contributions to their campaigns? Isn’t that just as bad, if not worse?

I say politicians should state what they want to do and let the votes fall where they may. I’m a Democrat, a member of the pro-life party, because I believe in freedom, equality and justice. My vote can be bought, not by promising me money or benefits, but by promising a progressive agenda that benefits all Americans. I guess I’m just greedy that way.

Siri Bruccilieri

Winston-Salem

Natural selection

Nature culls or takes out individuals through a process called natural selection. Survivors are chosen based on genes, luck and smart thinking.

Before modern medicine, humans were as susceptible to contagious disease as any other species that lives in groups. A disease would flare, leaving behind those with more robust immune systems, smarter decision making and better luck. Nature selected those most fit for the conditions and culled the rest.