The Readers' Forum: Make a difference

I can understand how Republicans might feel differently, though. After all, the price of gas has gone up. That’s horrible!

But we could all be much better off two years from now if President Biden’s agenda passes. We could begin the essential shift away from harmful fossil fuels and toward the clean energy sources that save lives and mitigate climate change. The rebuilding of our dangerously crumbling infrastructure would make the nation safer while providing new jobs.

What Biden proposes and is working so hard to pass would be good for all Americans, not just the base that former President Trump favored. It’s a shame that so much distrust and misinformation has separated us.

Linda Patrick

Winston-Salem

A strangled democracy

As battles over state and national districting move from the drawing rooms to the courts, the Forsyth County commissioners have neatly redistricted themselves. No fuss. No bother. I attended one public session and was enthralled by the display of statistics, mathematics, measurement and chicanery that was rendered to explain the commissioners’ almost surgical decisions.