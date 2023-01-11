The Readers' Forum: Make government worse

Make government worse

So the first priority for the new Republican-led House was to defund the IRS (“House Republicans approve rules package,” Jan. 10).

Everyone who has a problem with the IRS this year, just remember: This is what Republicans wanted. This is what they work for: to make government worse.

Lonnie Kirkman

Winston-Salem

Non-scandal

About the latest Biden non-scandal, it’s not a crime to accidentally take government documents home. If upon learning that you have them, you return them, like President Biden’s lawyers did, there is no crime.

That is not what former President Trump did. If he had simply returned everything when first asked, there would be no story and no crime. He’s probably going to go to prison or at least will pay a hefty fine for stealing government property and lying about it in an attempt to keep it.

I swear, Republicans are working so hard to come up with some way to say, “Biden’s just as bad as Trump!” That’s like comparing apples to aardvarks. They ought to just stick to criticizing Biden’s border policy, but no, that’s not enough.

Greg Tabbott

Winston-Salem

McCarthy’s begging

One week after the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, Rep. Kevin McCarthy said, “The president bears responsibility for Wednesday’s attack on Congress by mob rioters. … He should have immediately denounced the mob when he saw what was unfolding.” A couple of weeks later McCarthy went to Mar-A-Lago to beg forgiveness from the now-disgraced ex-President Trump.

McCarthy’s begging paid off and Trump helped him become the new speaker of the House. Soon after being elected speaker, McCarthy told reporters, “I do want to especially thank President Trump. … I don’t think anybody should doubt his influence. He was with me from the beginning … he was all in.”

I point out these quotes because I feel it shows that McCarthy, just like Trump, has no moral compass. The new speaker will do and say anything that will promote his power. Bowing down to Trump and agreeing to every demand made on him by 20 far-right extremists in order to gain their vote for speaker illustrates McCarthy’s lack of core values.

McCarthy will be the weakest speaker of the House in modern history. He will be controlled by his far-right base and as a result the country will suffer. This extremist base, some of whom are being investigated for their role in trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election, could bring our country to its knees if they refuse to provide crucial votes to fund the government.

Rudy Diamond

Lewisville

Bad communications

In response to Duke Energy attempting to explain away the communication difficulties over Christmas weekend (“Duke Energy officials discuss outages,” Jan. 6), a phone call I received from the company on Dec. 29, 2022, might explain why communication was so bad. I received a call (which I did not answer) from an unknown number in Poland! A message was left: “Thank you for choosing Duke Energy.”

Well, since Duke Energy has a monopoly on providing electric service, I really do not have an opportunity to “choose.” Duke Energy makes a tidy profit off all of us who “choose” to use it, but it “chooses” to use an offshore company to provide some of its communications.

If I had another option, I would not do business with a local company that does not support its customers by hiring locally.

Julia Donaghy

Winston-Salem

Afraid

Republicans shouldn’t be afraid of the IRS if they haven’t done anything wrong.

Fred Mellon

Winston-Salem