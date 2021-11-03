The Readers' Forum: Mark of true evil

Enemy of humanity

Anyone who presupposes that their individual rights are more important than the rights of humanity is an enemy of humanity.

To presume your right to not get vaccinated is more important than other immunocompromised people’s right not to die; to presume your right to profit is more important than guaranteeing the people who work for you can pay their bills; to presume your right to do business is more important than the fundamental survivability of the planet as we know it; to presume your right to free speech is more important than oppressed people’s health and safety; to presume your right to religion is greater than another’s right to be free from religion; and to presume your right to property is more important than the welfare of the people who made it: All of these things are the mark of true evil.

Rights are not inherent to anyone; they are guaranteed only by the force of a society that deems to care about one another. We have the ability to direct that power toward righteousness, if we’re willing to fight for it.

John Belmont

Winston-Salem

