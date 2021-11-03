The Readers' Forum: Mark of true evil

Enemy of humanity
Anyone who presupposes that their individual rights are more important than the rights of humanity is an enemy of humanity.
To presume your right to not get vaccinated is more important than other immunocompromised people’s right not to die; to presume your right to profit is more important than guaranteeing the people who work for you can pay their bills; to presume your right to do business is more important than the fundamental survivability of the planet as we know it; to presume your right to free speech is more important than oppressed people’s health and safety; to presume your right to religion is greater than another’s right to be free from religion; and to presume your right to property is more important than the welfare of the people who made it: All of these things are the mark of true evil.
Rights are not inherent to anyone; they are guaranteed only by the force of a society that deems to care about one another. We have the ability to direct that power toward righteousness, if we’re willing to fight for it.
John Belmont
Winston-Salem
Biden in free fall
Those among us who do not have our heads in the sand and are otherwise capable of objectivity are sorely aware that the Biden administration is in free fall after nine months of what could only be described as an ongoing and unmitigated disaster leading from one crisis to another. And the worst is yet to come as unchecked inflation and supply bottlenecks are positioned to crush a broad spectrum of American households in the coming months. If that happens, the political divide in this country will cease to carry much import as we will all be on the same sinking ship.
It is time for the corporate media, which played a key role in the creation of this hapless administration, to take the blinders off and start covering it with something resembling journalistic integrity. A good starting point would be to determine what unelected person or persons are making decisions for a chief executive that someone has deemed to be incapable of so much as answering live questions from the press.
Mike Parker
Clemmons
Should be obvious
The writer of the Nov. 2 letter “The difference?” asks, “Would someone please explain the difference between the continuing claims of Donald Trump that the 2020 presidential election was stolen by voter fraud and Stacey Abrams’ continuing claims that voter suppression prevented her from winning the Georgia governor’s election?”
Seriously? It’s not obvious?
OK. For one, Abrams didn’t send a mob to overthrow the government because she couldn’t handle the result of the election. That’s the biggest difference.
That’s not enough? Need more?
She could be right. She’s not claiming that the numbers were fudged or that China conspired with Venezuela to control voting machines — she pointed out that Georgia purged more than 1.4 million voters before the election, the majority of them low-income and minority Georgians. That actually happened.
Also — and this is important — she doesn’t claim that she’s the real governor. She conceded the election and hasn’t obsessively whined about it like Trump. She moved on.
Others should follow her lead.
Lonnie Burshinsky
Winston-Salem
Real crime
Scott Sexton concentrated on Sen. Richard Burr’s financial transactions in his Nov. 2 column “Let’s walk a mile in Burr’s loafers.” His stock sell-off of early 2020 may have indeed been shady since he knew what was coming. But probably other people sold stock that day; people who didn’t have insider knowledge.
Burr’s real crime was that he knew about the pandemic and except for a few special buddies, he said not one word of warning to America.
We know why. The head of his party was dismissing the threat of a deadly virus and Burr did not want to tangle with him.
Mary Jo Whitley
Pfafftown
Better off?
Are you better off now than two years ago? The slogan should be “Build Back Worse”! Come on, man!