Enough clichés

A recent letter writer blames mass shootings on a spiritual problem (April 2). I couldn’t agree with him more.

However, mass shootings have two components other than the victim: A person and a gun. We cannot change that person with legislation, but we can change the gun. I think when well-meaning people say, “Guns don’t kill people, people do” or “When we outlaw guns, only outlaws will have guns,” they give excuse and encouragement to those wanna-bes waiting in the wings to get their names in the paper for some great deed like killing little children.

I’m fed up with the clichés. An assault rifle is a weapon of mass destruction, in my opinion. We’ve gone to war to keep WMDs out of the hands of other nations, but any idiot in the United States is welcome to one. We can’t do much for those who have just laid their babies in the ground, but we might save another parent from this fate if our legislators, federal and state, had any moral fiber.

Romaine Poindexter

Kernersville

Do you care?

Gun violence has become the leading killer of our children. We learned last Monday (March 27) that there was another mass shooting in Nashville that took the lives of three kids. That brings the total number of schoolchildren slain to 59 in less than three months this year.

Americans have a toxic addiction to guns. Assault weapons, in particular, are often the choice of those engaged in mass shootings. There are more than 20 million AR-15-style rifles in circulation in our country today, more than twice the number when the Assault Weapons Ban expired 18 years ago. U.S. manufacturers have found them to be a lucrative business, raking in $1 billion in sales over the past decade. They give out millions of dollars in campaign funds each year to protect their interests.

We have people in our society who believe everyone should have the right to own a gun and are hostile to a majority of Americans who want to live without fear and favor enacting more stringent national gun laws, including a new assault weapons ban. We also have politicians who in the face of mass shootings shamelessly wear lapel pins in the shape of an assault weapon and authorize campaign ads that feature them proudly carrying around a shotgun or a rifle to show how tough they are.

If we want the carnage to stop, we have to start choosing the well-being of our children over America’s love affair with guns. Do you care enough to act or will you remain indifferent?

Tim Miles

Mount Airy

The Bible? Really?

The Journal published a letter on April 2 (“A spiritual problem”) saying that the lack of god in our society is why we should blame gun problems on people rather than guns. This spiritual problem, he added, can be corrected by going back to our Founding Fathers’ use of the Bible as the direction for the country.

Once again a religious person hasn’t read his history. The authors of the U.S. Constitution and other Founding Fathers were deists and atheists and they established a secular government. They knew what religion could do to the country if left in the hands of religious people such as the Puritans. The Bible isn’t mentioned in the First Amendment or anywhere in the U.S. Constitution.

There isn’t violence and killing in the Bible? Cain killed Abel. God released a huge flood that killed everyone except Noah and his family. God stopped the sun so Joshua could kill every man, woman, child and animal in Jericho. God killed Lot’s wife after destroying two cities. I won’t mention what Lot did after that, but it wasn’t good. God even had his own son tortured and killed.

Holiday family gatherings must be awkward. There are many more stories of murder and violence in the Bible. Is the Bible really where the country should get its values?

Robert Kendall

Winston-Salem