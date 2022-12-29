The Readers' Forum: Meadows must answer

Meadows must answer

I must disagree with Cal Thomas’ Dec. 28 column “Jan. 6 Committee: Bad political theater.” The Jan. 6 Committee may not have covered every topic Thomas would have preferred, but its conclusions should be studied by every American who loves their country.

Among the revelations that are being released by the committee are many coming from Cassidy Hutchinson, the assistant for former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, whose photograph was featured with Thomas’ column. She has testified under oath that she witnessed Meadows burning documents in a White House fireplace on several occasions, very likely a violation of the Presidential Records Act.

We already know that former President Trump cared little for the bureaucracy required of his office. But presidents – our employees – should not have the freedom to pick and choose which laws to follow.

Meadows, formerly of North Carolina, must be required to answer questions about these allegations.

We strayed so far from important government norms during the Trump administration. Doing so has not made our nation great; it has invited our leaders to be corrupt.

Joseph Mohr

Winston-Salem

Not your best

On Dec. 22, Lavern Spicer — whoever that is — garnered some attention on Twitter when she tweeted, “No one has ever disgraced our Capitol more than what Zelenskyy did yesterday in cargo pants,” referring to Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelenskyy’s Dec. 21 address of Congress.

Anyone who thinks that a wartime president dressing down is more of a disgrace than the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrectionists, who carried a Confederate flag through the Capitol and actually smeared feces on the walls — well, I just can’t take that person seriously. We have different value systems. Mine places feces-smearing lower than wearing cargo pants.

The writer of the Dec. 24 letter “Power hungry” thinks the Democrats who have made it possible for the Department of Justice to prosecute former President Trump want to “hang him without a trial.” That would be wrong to conservatives, who support due process.

Remember those chants at Republican rallies? “Investigate her, prosecute her and lock her up! Investigate her, prosecute her and lock her up!”

The letter writer says that Democrats are power hungry. That must explain why Democrats in the state legislature are urging the U.S. Supreme Court to block legislative oversight from state courts and allow them to gerrymander congressional districts. Oh, wait, that’s Republicans in the state legislature.

Republican friends: You’re not sending us your best.

Jane Freemont Gibson

Winston-Salem

Obeying laws

The writer of the Dec. 24 letter “Obey laws” pleads to our intellects: “God gave us minds,” he writes.

So let me plead to his:

“When it comes to our borders,” he writes, “we have to have laws. If you don’t obey laws, you become a criminal.”

But the people who are coming to our borders are, by and large, obeying our laws. The asylum-seekers who are here have obeyed the laws for seeking asylum. They’re legal refugees.

There are also laws that U.S. Border Patrol agents must follow when they catch people crossing the border illegally, and those laws don’t include abusing them.

I agree that there are people who have “evil intentions.” But that doesn’t describe the majority of asylum seekers. It doesn’t even describe the majority of illegal immigrants. Speaking mindfully, it’s wrong to paint innocent people with a guilty brush. Isn’t it?

More needs to be done to protect our borders. But former President Trump’s idea of building walls was just stupid. People can scale those walls easily. They’re a waste of taxpayer money.

And his idea of separating children from their parents as a deterrent was evil. Sending away people who are trying to escape torture and persecution is evil.

Yes, God gave us minds. We must use them, not just to repeat Fox News talking points, but to study, follow the evidence and adjust our thinking when necessary.

We also have hearts, which God has told us to use when we reply to human suffering.

Jean Riedel

Winston-Salem