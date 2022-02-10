The Readers' Forum: Meet in the middle

Meet in the middle
I appreciate the effort and the spirit of the writer of the Feb. 7 letter “No more extremes.” We should discuss matters and work them out together.
But he’s factually wrong when he says that Republicans aren’t banning books. In some school systems, they are — they’re withdrawing books, not from school curricula, but from school libraries, so that no children can read them.
And I can’t trust politicians who say they’re not trying to suppress information about slavery and racism when they continue to turn a blind eye to the white supremacists who supported former President Trump. No one should.
Yes, let’s meet in the middle. Let’s reject the extremists, like those who want to allow the withdrawal of any book from a school library based on one parental complaint. Let’s de-power the fascists who want to put cameras in classrooms and treat teachers like they’re on probation. Let’s reject governors like Florida’s Ron DeSantis, who wants to deny that gay people even exist. And let’s especially remove the Republicans who are flirting with violence as a means to get what they want.
Once the extremists are removed from positions of power within the Republican Party, I’m happy to compromise with whomever is left.
Henry Tubb Winston-Salem
On gerrymandering
Gerrymandering has become so pervasive that it seems people shrug and don’t think about its meaning. It means that legislators draw election district maps that permit those in power to select their voters, to guarantee their own reelection and maintain power regardless of the will of the voters. North Carolina, since 2010, has been one of the most gerrymandered states in the nation. We are about evenly divided between Democrats and Republicans, yet because of gerrymandering, Republicans maintain overwhelming control of congressional and state legislative offices, while both Democrats and Republicans are regularly elected in statewide races (that can’t be gerrymandered).
Our state Supreme Court has just ruled that Republican-approved maps to be used for the next 10 years violate our state constitution, in part because they violate its equal protection clause by intentionally discriminating on the basis of party affiliation. This is a win for democracy and the people, despite Chief Justice Paul Newby’s statement that the decision usurps the prerogative of the legislature. Not so. The court is not redrawing the maps. It has simply instructed the legislature to redraw them in a fair and non-discriminatory fashion.
Kenneth R. Ostberg Winston-Salem
Radon awareness
As a Winston-Salem based Realtor, I am calling upon other real estate brokers to help increase awareness among Black and brown people about how to prevent lung cancer from radon.
Data from The Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System (BRFSS), the nation’s premier system of health-related telephone surveys, reported in 2019 that approximately 70% of white men and women surveyed in North Carolina know about radon gas. Approximately 29% of Black men and women surveyed in North Carolina reported knowing about radon gas. And, 14% of North Carolina Hispanic men and women reported knowing about radon gas. The data further revealed the gap of knowledge between North Carolinians who own their homes (63% know) and rent (31.5% know).
It should come to no surprise that the data also show that the lower the income of the North Carolinian, the less likely they will be to know about radon.
Radon test kits are inexpensive. There is funding from the North Carolina Housing Finance Agency to assist with funding mitigation systems. There is an opportunity for real estate brokers to help narrow this gap in knowledge.
Phillip Ray Gibson Winston-Salem