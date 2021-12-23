The Readers' Forum: Merry Christmas

I met John in the early 1980s as a group of parents were beginning our efforts to establish a Ronald McDonald House near N.C. Baptist Hospital. I did not realize the impact one man, John Gates, would have in these efforts until I began compiling the history of the first four years of what was then called “The Rainbow House.”

The Sentinel, which was the evening paper, and the Journal were instrumental in educating Winston-Salem and the surrounding areas of the need to provide a “home away from home” for families of seriously ill children being treated at our medical facilities. Multiple stories were featured in both papers, and the community responded with its time, talents and money to make the house a reality. The Rainbow/Ronald McDonald House opened in 1984 and continues to serve hundreds of families each year.

I was a stranger to Winston-Salem; John Gates introduced me to this generous community. After our opening in 1984, John would invite me to lunch and “catch up on the house.” Each year he would follow up with an article reminding the community of the continuing need for “the house that love built.”