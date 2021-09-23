The Readers' Forum: Milley's moxie

Milley’s moxie
In response to the letter “Trouble for Milley” (Sept. 19):
The reader contends, as Sen. Cruz does, that Gen. Mark Milley “undermined” the authority of the president of the United States. I would suggest that, instead, Gen. Milley was acting to fulfill his oath of service which is to “defend the United States against enemies foreign and domestic.”
With the observable decline of President Trump’s mental state before and following the election that he lost, he could have well caused a situation that put our troops and country in danger with a reckless military move toward a foreign power. Milley both called China to reassure them we were not planning anything nefarious and then ensured that someone with a clear head was aware of anything that came out of a completely dysfunctional presidency by asking the war room to contact him about what they were asked to do.
I laud Gen. Milley for his commitment to our nation.
Howard R.”Bud” Stentz Jr.
Clemmons
It doesn’t matter
America’s presidential election campaigns point up the severe democratic deficit in the world’s most powerful state. Americans can choose between major-party candidates who were born to wealth and political power, attended the same elite universities, joined the same secret society that instructs members in the style and manners of the rulers, and are able to run because they are funded by much the same corporate powers — one of a great many illustrations of the fact that the United States, long involved in alleged “democracy building” adventures around the world, desperately needs to revitalize the democratic process at home.
Consider health care, a leading domestic issue. Costs are exploding in the mostly privatized U.S. system, already far higher than in comparable societies and with relative poor outcomes. Polls regularly show that the majority of Americans favor some kind of national health insurance. But the prospect is regularly described as “politically impossible” or “lacking political support.”
The financial institutions and pharmaceutical industry appose it. With the effective erosion of a democratic culture, it doesn’t matter what the population wants.
Kenneth Brian Scalf
Mocksville
The MerleFest model
What a pleasure to experience the well-organized MerleFest. Ticket holders were first required to stop at a tent and show proof of vaccination to receive a wellness wristband. If you forgot your vaccination card you could have a quick COVID test in another tent to receive a wristband.
Masks were required on the buses and optional in crowded outdoor spaces. It was all very civilized and smooth.
I did not see anyone complain. The Carolina Classic could do the same and everyone would feel safe.
Kathy Cooper
Winston-Salem
Let artists speak
Artist Nicholas Schmidt’s mural should have remained in ARTivity on the Green, mainly because it was good (“Artist says mural taken down as too political,” Sept. 19). I saw a picture of it (which the Journal apparently declined to print) and it was timely and well-executed. Schmidt is a very talented artist.
And he’s right to point out that this isn’t “DEACTOWN.” Wake Forest University belongs to Winston-Salem, not the other way around.
Art has always been political. I understand that the nonprofit organization Art for Arts Sake would prefer not to display anything controversial, and that’s difficult in these divided times, but as an arts organization it has to take some risks. Otherwise, every mural should just display pictures of sad clowns and flowers.
I’m going to run by the downtown park and see what else is there. I hope to find art that is stimulating and thought-provoking and evidence of the talent that is multiplied here.
This decision can’t be undone at this point, but it should be an example for the future. Let artists make art!
Rodney Page
Winston-Salem