The Readers' Forum: Milley's moxie

Milley’s moxie

In response to the letter “Trouble for Milley” (Sept. 19):

The reader contends, as Sen. Cruz does, that Gen. Mark Milley “undermined” the authority of the president of the United States. I would suggest that, instead, Gen. Milley was acting to fulfill his oath of service which is to “defend the United States against enemies foreign and domestic.”

With the observable decline of President Trump’s mental state before and following the election that he lost, he could have well caused a situation that put our troops and country in danger with a reckless military move toward a foreign power. Milley both called China to reassure them we were not planning anything nefarious and then ensured that someone with a clear head was aware of anything that came out of a completely dysfunctional presidency by asking the war room to contact him about what they were asked to do.

I laud Gen. Milley for his commitment to our nation.

Howard R.”Bud” Stentz Jr.

Clemmons

