The Readers' Forum: ‘Misfigured’ dollars

It makes no sense that the USPS pays the drivers and independent contractors to deliver the mail for free right to your front door. Trucks, maintenance, insurance, oil, tires, benefits, etc.! But I have to drive 10 miles to get my mail.

This is totally backward. I should pay a reduced box-rental rate and folks who have home delivery should have to pay a nominal fee.

If every home only paid $10 a year (a year!) for home delivery the problem would be solved.

Besides that, I only get junk mail.

Wendell Burton

Advance

Full agreementI am in full agreement with the writer of the Jan. 19 letter “Teacher salaries” that we the citizens and businesses of Forsyth County should all make a monetary gift to the school system to provide a salary increase for our teachers. I would propose that some prominent citizen in our community might step up and spearhead a campaign to accomplish this. I will be among the first to donate.

Elizabeth Martin

Winston Salem

