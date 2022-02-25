The Readers' Forum: Misplaced patriotism

By the way, Democrats, you may want to remind Vice President Kamala Harris that Carter’s vice president lost 49 states in his bid for the presidency. Not that she knows Walter Mondale from Walter Brennan, but she might get a clue (hint: actor Brennan was the Real McCoy). Perhaps another Democrat might save us from Biden’s malaise, since our 401(k) plans are dropping faster than Skylab.

Biden’s imitation act is a little too authentic for comfort, is it not? The altruistic Carter built houses for the poor. Biden is sending us all to the poor house. I could go on, but I need to find my Farrah Fawcett poster to get the ’70s vibe more fully. Now, who else remembers “Disco Duck”?

Harry R. Cooke

Winston-Salem

A nation united

The 14th Amendment requires equal protection under the law. In addition, the Civil Rights Act (1964) prohibits segregation and discrimination based on race, religion or national origin, in public institutions.