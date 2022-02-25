The Readers' Forum: Misplaced patriotism

Misplaced patriotism
The Russians are coming! The Russians are coming!
This is not a joke! I truly don’t believe that either Joe Biden or Donald Trump will be president in 2024. I think Vladimir Putin will become president of the United States because of conservative ultra-Christian patriots who have divided this country with their violence, hostility and disrespect. Their misplaced brand of patriotism is destroying our American ideals and way of life.
Putin is a despot who knows how to manipulate people with force and lies. Sound familiar?
These “patriots” need to be called out as traitors for their own brand of insurrection since they are putting our democracy at risk, our economy in the hands of the Russians and sadly, are building and paving the American road to perdition for Putin’s influence in our country.
Barbara Robless
Pfafftown
A look back
So nice of President Biden to give us this nostalgic look back at the late 1970s. Shall we put on the Village People and reminisce?
Let’s see, runaway inflation, check. Pain at the gas pump, check. Major foreign policy disaster, check. All we need now are some “Love Boat” reruns and Jimmy Carter’s famous giant rabbit.
By the way, Democrats, you may want to remind Vice President Kamala Harris that Carter’s vice president lost 49 states in his bid for the presidency. Not that she knows Walter Mondale from Walter Brennan, but she might get a clue (hint: actor Brennan was the Real McCoy). Perhaps another Democrat might save us from Biden’s malaise, since our 401(k) plans are dropping faster than Skylab.
Biden’s imitation act is a little too authentic for comfort, is it not? The altruistic Carter built houses for the poor. Biden is sending us all to the poor house. I could go on, but I need to find my Farrah Fawcett poster to get the ’70s vibe more fully. Now, who else remembers “Disco Duck”?
Harry R. Cooke
Winston-Salem
A nation united
The 14th Amendment requires equal protection under the law. In addition, the Civil Rights Act (1964) prohibits segregation and discrimination based on race, religion or national origin, in public institutions.
As Christopher Rufo, senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, has observed, critical race theory “promotes three ideas — race essentialism, collective guilt and neo-segregation — that violate the basic principles of equality and justice.” The theory’s basic premise, which divides us into categories based on race and labels us as oppressors or the oppressed, violates the spirit, if not the letter, of the Civil Rights Act.
According to CRT theorist Ibram Kendi, to be a full-fledged member of the CRT movement means you must reject our current economic system. As he observed, “In order to truly be anti-racist, you also have to be anti-capitalist.” Not surprisingly, to replace the old economic system, he recommends socialism.
By now we can understand why CRT has been shrouded in mystery. It is a divisive, controversial theory that generates far more heat than light.
In contrast, there is the Rev. Martin Luther King’s vision for America. He envisioned a nation united and moving forward toward a brighter future where character, not skin color, was what mattered.
So why not recognize the considerable progress that has occurred since the civil rights movement and build on that foundation to achieve, as the Constitution says, “a more perfect union.”
Bruce Bedinger
Winston-Salem
No jail time
Regarding the Feb. 24 story “Pastor sentenced in child porn case,” about a local senior pastor who was arrested in April 2020 on child pornography charges: Investigators raided his home and seized 87 files. Within those 87 files, 36 videos contained child pornography. On Feb. 23, he pleaded guilty to 13 counts of second-degree exploitation of a minor. He was sentenced to two years and six months of supervised probation. His explanation was “stress from COVID-19 pandemic led him down dark path to child pornography.”
Seriously? No actual jail time for now. Unless he does it again.
I am furious. This man is married and has four young children. I hope the judge, his wife, his employer, his counselor, his men’s Bible study, his church, all know what they are doing. I hope they are all sleeping well at night, because I don’t.
Margaret Pegram
Tobaccoville