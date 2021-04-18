The Readers' Forum: Monday letters

Replacement theory
I don’t regret my vote for President Biden — especially when I consider his lying opposition — but I’m concerned that he may not be doing the right thing at the southern border. Despite the way he’s tried to urge immigrants to wait, they’re coming. There are logistical and health concerns that need to be addressed, especially if they’re entering the U.S. illegally.
But worse than that chaos by degrees of magnitude are the racist distortions that Fox News’ Tucker Carlson is voicing almost nightly and his influence on impressionable conservatives.
His rhetoric about immigrants is straight out of classic white supremacy “great replacement” theory, which is vile.
He asserts that Democrats want to allow immigrants in because they’ll become voters who will overwhelm Republicans.
Two things: First, helping refugees escape tortuous situations is just the right thing to do. Refusing to help when we can would be evil.
The second thing: If Republicans are so worried about being outvoted by new citizens, why aren’t they trying to help refugees? Don’t they think they could win some votes while doing something good?
Or is there something about the refugees that Republicans don’t like? What could it be?
Carlson’s racism is clear. That of his fans is coming into focus.
Lonnie Burshinsky
Winston-Salem
A market-based solution
Another Earth Day is upon us. Each year we reflect on our progress at saving this blue-green ball, and each year we mostly are defeated.
Reports aren’t good. Glaciers are melting, extinction of animals is increasing, drought and dangerous storms have become the norm.
The fastest way to try to halt climate change is putting a price on carbon. The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act would do just that. By charging the companies that take the natural resources out of the Earth a fair price, families will be able to receive those dividends directly, like an ongoing stimulus! It is a market-based solution that has support of many conservatives.
I hope this is the year that our Congress passes legislation in support of Earth’s air, water and soil.
Debra Demske
Winston-Salem
They don’t believe
“I have noted that none of these protesters” — of Georgia’s new restrictive voting rules — “have suggested alternative ways to prevent the very misdeeds that the Georgia legislation is designed to prevent,” says the writer of the April 13 letter “Alternative ways.” “Is it possible that they don’t believe such unauthorized, even illegal, activities are practiced?”
Not only is it possible, but it’s certain, because the protesters are not delusional. For all the Republicans claims of extensive voter fraud — the excuse for making it more difficult to vote — no evidence has been produced. Georgia Republican election officials insist that the election was the most secure in Georgia’s history.
Is it possible that the letter writer thinks he knows better than they do? Apparently so.
Why should anyone suggest “alternative ways to prevent” misdeeds when there were no misdeeds?
This is the hill on which Republicans will stand — a conspiracy theory that has been debunked over and over again — because that’s all they’ve got.
Wendy Marshall
Winston-Salem
Be watchful
What the heck is wrong with us? Don’t like someone? Why ignore them when you can just shoot them? Feel wronged by your co-workers (who hasn’t)? Don’t go to HR and complain, it’s easier just to shoot them. Claim you are a sex addict? Why get help when you can just go shoot some Asian-Americans? And when President Biden wants to ban “ghost” guns, people are up in arms that the Democrats want to take away their Second Amendment rights.
If you want to own a gun to hunt, fine. Although you really don’t need a high-capacity assault rifle. Want a gun for home protection? Fine. But go through a proper background check and maybe even take a course in gun safety. And for God’s sake, don’t leave it around for your kids to play with!