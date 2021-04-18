The Readers' Forum: Monday letters

Not only is it possible, but it’s certain, because the protesters are not delusional. For all the Republicans claims of extensive voter fraud — the excuse for making it more difficult to vote — no evidence has been produced. Georgia Republican election officials insist that the election was the most secure in Georgia’s history.

Is it possible that the letter writer thinks he knows better than they do? Apparently so.

Why should anyone suggest “alternative ways to prevent” misdeeds when there were no misdeeds?

This is the hill on which Republicans will stand — a conspiracy theory that has been debunked over and over again — because that’s all they’ve got.

Wendy Marshall

Winston-Salem

Be watchful

What the heck is wrong with us? Don’t like someone? Why ignore them when you can just shoot them? Feel wronged by your co-workers (who hasn’t)? Don’t go to HR and complain, it’s easier just to shoot them. Claim you are a sex addict? Why get help when you can just go shoot some Asian-Americans? And when President Biden wants to ban “ghost” guns, people are up in arms that the Democrats want to take away their Second Amendment rights.