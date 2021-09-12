The Readers' Forum: Monday letters

We must share the carbon emission responsibility with China. Please contact your members of Congress and urge them to support the EICDA (Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act), HR 2307. A fee on carbon is our best first step to reduce these greenhouse gases. As carbon fees gradually increase, energy demand will shift to other sources. This shift will stimulate energy innovation, which, in turn, will drive new jobs and boost our economy. No more excuses.

Cynthia Raynor

Winston-Salem

Not how to die

Close your eyes, and just imagine: You are on your deathbed in ICU and you are alone. You have COVID, family is not allowed to visit. Only ICU staff can come and go behind their protective attire of masks, gown, gloves, etc. You will not be able to say your goodbyes to family, nor them to you.

This is not how you expected to die — alone without any loved one by your side. You chose this path to be alone on your deathbed only because you denied yourself the life-saving vaccine.