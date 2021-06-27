The Readers' Forum: Monday letters

Encourage their full, eligible work force to register to vote and provide paid time off to vote early or on Election Day, providing free transportation to the polls where possible.

Kathleen Johnson

Winston-Salem

They gave up

If I didn’t know better, I’d think the writer of the June 23 letter “Gun popularity growing” was taking delight in the high number of new guns being sold. Surely he would not celebrate the increased death and destruction that will result from them.

He essentially asks how anyone can say that the majority of the American public wants more “sensible gun control” when so many guns were sold in 2020, especially to people who never owned them before. I’d say it’s likely that these people have given up. They know that Republicans, more concerned with campaign donations from the NRA than with keeping children alive (we learned that right after Sandy Hook), are going to block any sensible gun control that would reduce the number of gun deaths.