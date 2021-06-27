The Readers' Forum: Monday letters

Best for the country
It felt so good to watch President Biden’s announcement on June 24, surrounded by Democratic and Republican legislators, that they had reached a compromise on an infrastructure bill. It filled me with hope. This is the way government should always operate.
Biden was very clear that the bill wouldn’t contain everything Democrats wanted nor everything Republicans wanted. But it was still acceptable to both sides.
Biden said that he trusted Sen. Mitt Romney, that Romney had never lied to him. That doesn’t make Romney a RINO — unless only RINOs can be trusted to tell the truth.
Why can’t it always be like that? Why do Republican hotheads have to oppose everything that Biden and other Democrats propose? Republicans describe walking down the hallway as “extreme” or “radical” if it’s a Democrat doing it. Why can’t they just try to do what’s best for the country? Don’t they love America? Don’t they want to see us be great?
We need more Republicans like those on this committee and fewer flamethrowers like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.
Wendy Marshall
Winston-Salem
Businesses, speak out
The North Carolina legislature is considering several bills that would restrict voting rights and limit absentee voting. In a democracy, every citizen must be able to exercise their fundamental right to vote and our laws should make this easier, not more difficult. This is a critical time for North Carolina businesses to protect democracy and voting rights.
Businesses have the power to influence legislative activity and voting practices through things they say and do. Let’s ask our North Carolina businesses to stand up for voting rights and as consumers stand ready to vote with our pocketbooks for companies that advocate for democracy. Ask the companies that you do business with to:
Declare that the 2020 elections were valid and of high integrity.
Stop all donations to politicians and PACs who vote for or approve restrictive voting laws.
Speak out in support of legislation that ensures ease, expansion and accessibility for voting registration, absentee voting, increased flexibility of voting hours, nonpartisan redrawing of voting districts and transparency of financial support to candidates.
Speak out against any legislation or measures that restrict or prevent any eligible voter from having an equal and fair opportunity to cast a ballot, measures that reduce in-person and absentee voting opportunities, or which create unfair voting districts.
Encourage their full, eligible work force to register to vote and provide paid time off to vote early or on Election Day, providing free transportation to the polls where possible.
Kathleen Johnson
Winston-Salem
They gave up
If I didn’t know better, I’d think the writer of the June 23 letter “Gun popularity growing” was taking delight in the high number of new guns being sold. Surely he would not celebrate the increased death and destruction that will result from them.
He essentially asks how anyone can say that the majority of the American public wants more “sensible gun control” when so many guns were sold in 2020, especially to people who never owned them before. I’d say it’s likely that these people have given up. They know that Republicans, more concerned with campaign donations from the NRA than with keeping children alive (we learned that right after Sandy Hook), are going to block any sensible gun control that would reduce the number of gun deaths.
The letter writer says the desire to possess guns explains the failure of gun-control legislation to gain any traction in Congress. I’d guess it’s the other way around: The failure of gun control legislation, blocked by gun-crazy Republicans, has led to people saying, “Republicans have made the country too dangerous. I give up. I’m getting a gun.”