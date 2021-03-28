The Readers' Forum: Monday letters

I feel that many people in our community, as well as Journal readers, want a clear answer. However, this is unprecedented territory, and instead of blindly following the lead of other districts in the state, our schools need to decide what will best serve their students. Many people have addressed that students need to be back in schools soon, since many kids’ mental health has been negatively affected by the pandemic. Rushing back into schools and having to backtrack on a plan would definitely be far more detrimental to the mental wellness of our students. Instead, we ought to make a thorough plan for next fall, and start giving the kids in our community some hope.

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education, in order to make the best decision for our students, must be given patience and grace.

Mallorie Moore

Winston-Salem

Sticking with Augustine

Martin Luther is reputed to have said, “The Bible is no more the Word of God than the cradle that held Jesus was the Son of God. But like that cradle, the Bible contains the Word of God.” I have taken that to mean that to hear the Word of God you have to work at understanding and interpreting the Word of God.