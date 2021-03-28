The Readers' Forum: Monday letters

Biden’s press conference
I watched President Joe Biden’s first real press conference on March 25 and it’s hard to avoid the fact that he has trouble staying focused on the matter at hand. Sometimes he seemed a little lost.
But whatever his flaws, he’s clearly preferable to his cruel, vindictive, morally deficient predecessor. Biden has a heart of kindness.
We used to hope that his predecessor would have guard rails to prevent him from committing atrocities, but we watched him, day after day, burst through those guard rails.
With Biden, we only have to hope the guard rails keep him on topic.
America can only be great if it is good and it can only be good if its leaders are. I’ll take Biden over the other guy any day.
Malcolm Ramsey
Winston-Salem
What students need
After reading the March 24 article, “Board may vote Thursday on reopening,” I’ve taken the time to reflect on what I think the students in our community need in order to go back to school safely and return to some semblance of normalcy.
With only a little over a month left in the school year, I worry that if they jump to conclusions, the return will only be more difficult in the long run, and students’ mental health will be negatively impacted by unpredictability. Ultimately, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County schools ought to take the time to make a thorough plan for the fall while currently functioning safely for the rest of the school year.
I feel that many people in our community, as well as Journal readers, want a clear answer. However, this is unprecedented territory, and instead of blindly following the lead of other districts in the state, our schools need to decide what will best serve their students. Many people have addressed that students need to be back in schools soon, since many kids’ mental health has been negatively affected by the pandemic. Rushing back into schools and having to backtrack on a plan would definitely be far more detrimental to the mental wellness of our students. Instead, we ought to make a thorough plan for next fall, and start giving the kids in our community some hope.
The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education, in order to make the best decision for our students, must be given patience and grace.
Mallorie Moore
Winston-Salem
Sticking with Augustine
Martin Luther is reputed to have said, “The Bible is no more the Word of God than the cradle that held Jesus was the Son of God. But like that cradle, the Bible contains the Word of God.” I have taken that to mean that to hear the Word of God you have to work at understanding and interpreting the Word of God.
The author of the March 26 letter “Should know better” seems to interpret the words of the Bible literally without context. I wonder if he would include in his interpretation the prohibition against eating shrimp (Leviticus 11:10) or the killing of people who work on the Sabbath (Exodus 35:2). Sabbath, by the way, here is Saturday, not Sunday. If you interpret literally rather than logically, you cannot just pick and choose which passages to follow and ignore the rest.
I always like what Saint Augustine said: “If your reading of the Bible doesn’t lead you to love, then you are not reading it correctly.”
It seems to me that Francis DeBarnardo, executive director of New Ways Ministry, is following St. Augustine (and Pope Francis) in recognizing the holiness of the love between same-sex couples and recognizing this love as “divinely inspired and divinely supported.” I think I will stick with St. Augustine.
The Rev. Duke Ison
Winston-Salem
Fox’s America
While the rest of the nation is coping with the pandemic and mass shootings (once again), the Republican water carriers on Fox News have been making fun of President Joe Biden for tripping and saying they prefer Russian President Vladimir Putin. So much for “America First.”
These pundits are also complaining about — well, everything, but in particular, they’re leading the charge in creating doubt about the vaccines that could bring our country back to normality — while also complaining that we haven’t just opened everything back up and let people get infected. It’s really just a step away from a death wish.
Why does Fox News hate America?
Barney Harper