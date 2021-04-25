The Readers' Forum: Monday letters

Accountability
Some people are criticizing President Biden for calling the family of George Floyd to say that he was “praying for the right outcome” before the verdict on Derek Chauvin was in.
To me, this is another example of the empathy and compassion that Biden brings to the office.
It’s ridiculous to claim that his call could have influenced the outcome of the trial, though. The jury was already deliberating and couldn’t have known about his call.
Twice-impeached, former President Trump did much worse, of course. He constantly tweeted during the criminal trial of his friend Roger Stone. He advocated for Navy Seal Eddie Gallagher before his trial was over. He tried to get the FBI to drop its investigation into his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn.
On top of that, many members of his administration, like Kellyanne Conway and Dan Scavino Jr., regularly and flippantly violated the Hatch Act.
I’m not writing to say how morally superior Biden is to Trump, though. He is, but that’s not the point.
The point is that with Biden, we finally have a president whom we can expect to act with decency and accountability. The lawless wild west days of “anything goes” are over.
I’m here for all the criticism of Biden, even if it’s valid. We should call him out when he’s wrong. We expect more of Biden because he’s a better man.
Gerald Bean
Winston-Salem
A big mistake
I mean no disrespect, but I’m of the opinion that Derek Chauvin didn’t mean to kill George Floyd. Chauvin probably thought Floyd was faking when he said, “I can’t breathe.” He probably thought he was merely restraining Floyd and would wind up taking him to jail.
Chauvin made a big, big mistake, for sure, but I doubt the death was intentional. People don’t go into that line of work to kill people; they go into it to help others.
That’s just how it looks to me.
Am I now going to have to look out for myself because I didn’t go along with the consensus? Am I going to have to worry about people criticizing me because I think we need to support our police even when they make bad mistakes?
Chauvin will have to live with his mistake, whether he’s in prison or out on the street. If he were still allowed to be a policeman, he might do things differently, knowing that bad things are possible.
We need to learn how to forgive people.
I know I’m not likely to change anyone’s mind, but I have no ill will for anyone. I hope that George Floyd can serve as a symbol that life can be fleeting and we should tell the people we love how we feel while we still have the chance. There’s no way to tell what twists and turns life will take next.
Craig Leeds
Winston-Salem
Greene’s caucus
Your April 18 editorial, “The threat of white supremacy,” couldn’t have been more timely as we learned over the weekend about an attempt led by Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to organize what would essentially be a white supremacy caucus in the U.S. House of Representatives.
When news first broke of her “America First” caucus, which involved recruiting people with “Anglo-Saxon political traditions” and a return to an architectural style that “befits the progeny of European architecture,” her spokesperson confirmed its existence with enthusiasm. Rep. Matt Gaetz, currently being investigated for alleged “improprieties” with an underaged girl, said he would join.
But after her plans proved embarrassing for the GOP, generating criticism from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, among others, she began backpedaling, claiming that “she didn’t approve that language and has no plans to launch anything.” She went on to blame a staffer — and the media, which she accused of “false narratives” and focusing on race to “divide the American people with hate through identity politics.”
This is an echo of her denial of following QAnon and other conspiracy theories, claiming that she had “been allowed to believe things that weren’t true.”
“Been allowed”? Who “allowed” her?
One “America First” principle she’s learned well from former President Trump: never accept responsibility for anything. It’s always someone else’s fault.
Linda Patrick
Winston-Salem