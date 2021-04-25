The Readers' Forum: Monday letters

I’m here for all the criticism of Biden, even if it’s valid. We should call him out when he’s wrong. We expect more of Biden because he’s a better man.

Gerald Bean

Winston-Salem

A big mistake

I mean no disrespect, but I’m of the opinion that Derek Chauvin didn’t mean to kill George Floyd. Chauvin probably thought Floyd was faking when he said, “I can’t breathe.” He probably thought he was merely restraining Floyd and would wind up taking him to jail.

Chauvin made a big, big mistake, for sure, but I doubt the death was intentional. People don’t go into that line of work to kill people; they go into it to help others.

That’s just how it looks to me.

Am I now going to have to look out for myself because I didn’t go along with the consensus? Am I going to have to worry about people criticizing me because I think we need to support our police even when they make bad mistakes?

Chauvin will have to live with his mistake, whether he’s in prison or out on the street. If he were still allowed to be a policeman, he might do things differently, knowing that bad things are possible.