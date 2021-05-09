The Readers' Forum: Monday letters

What I see today are too many selfish, spoiled brats who don’t care about anyone but themselves and, thus, refuse to wear masks. They throw temper tantrums in public and scream about “my rights.” Presumably these good folks put on clothes before they leave the house. They stop their cars at red lights and pay for goods and services with money. But somehow asking them to inconvenience themselves temporarily for the public good is a bridge too far. These grown children just can’t handle it.

That kind of behavior, with no concern for anyone but themselves, will doom civilization long before “lock-step behavior” will.

I commend the letter writer for wearing a mask even though he’s been vaccinated so that others around him will feel safe. That is truly a good deed. We need more like this gentleman.

Rodney Page

Winston-Salem

