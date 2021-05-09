The Readers' Forum: Monday letters

This is why
I don’t understand why liberals and the media are surprised at Republicans embracing former President Trump’s Big Lie while denouncing Rep. Liz Cheney for telling the truth. This is the party of Benghazi, birtherism and trickle-down economics. The party has been disconnected from reality, indulging in its own stash of deceit and fear-mongering, my whole adult life. That’s how it wins elections.
This is nothing new.
And this is why our country is in the mess it’s in. This is why medical care is so costly and conservatives think Black Lives Matter is more dangerous than the Proud Boys and other white supremacist Capitol insurrectionists. It’s why they think COVID precautions are oppressive. It’s why they respond to Fox News and why they responded to Trump in the first place. They’d rather hear what they like than what’s true.
No surprise here.
Lonnie Kirkman
Winston-Salem
Utopian promises
Do you really want socialism?
This is a letter to young people. Socialism may hold some attraction for you, but throughout history it has been a system of oppressive top-down controls on personal and economic freedom. Our representative republic is a bottom-up system guaranteeing freedom of the individual — freedom of speech, of association, of religion and much more.
Socialism neither works nor ends well. Despite its utopian promises, bureaucrats at the top eventually run out other people’s money as they redistribute wealth. Do some unbiased research on your own. What has happened to the Soviet Union, Cuba, Eastern Europe, Venezuela, China? Are they free countries?
I understand why you think socialism might work. Someone has encouraged you to adopt the philosophy, or you are going along with what peers say. But most of us who grew up in the generations ahead of you cringe at the thought of living under socialism because we have lived during its horrible 20th-century history.
Iain Murray in “The Socialist Temptation,” says: “There is one single unifying feature shared by every version of socialism: subjugation of the individual to the collective.” Do you really want to sacrifice your liberty for socialism’s empty promises?
Mike Mills
Clemmons
A bridge too far
I was intrigued by the May 2 letter “Falling in line” and I wish the writer had been a little more specific. Just what does he see that makes him think there’s some kind of “lock-step behavior” today that didn’t exist when he was younger? What is that behavior? And what’s wrong with it?
What I see today are too many selfish, spoiled brats who don’t care about anyone but themselves and, thus, refuse to wear masks. They throw temper tantrums in public and scream about “my rights.” Presumably these good folks put on clothes before they leave the house. They stop their cars at red lights and pay for goods and services with money. But somehow asking them to inconvenience themselves temporarily for the public good is a bridge too far. These grown children just can’t handle it.
That kind of behavior, with no concern for anyone but themselves, will doom civilization long before “lock-step behavior” will.
I commend the letter writer for wearing a mask even though he’s been vaccinated so that others around him will feel safe. That is truly a good deed. We need more like this gentleman.
Rodney Page
Winston-Salem
Autocratic framework
The Republican Party is now officially built upon the Big Lie, the foundation for an autocracy laid by a wannabe dictator, the disgraced, deranged and twice-impeached ex-President Donald Trump. That his dangerous lie is being propagated and perpetuated by a personality cult of congressional sycophants and a chorus of right-wing media propagandists speaks volumes about the obsequious behavior of the Republican Party. It’s abundantly clear that the GOP’s fealty to a ruthless con man means the party is, by and large, perfectly fine with demolishing our democracy and building the framework for an autocracy.