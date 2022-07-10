The Readers' Forum: Monday letters

Suspect

Some things seem so obvious when you think about them.

Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina is refusing to answer a Georgia Grand Jury subpoena, claiming it’s politically motivated.

I couldn't get away with that. No one reading this could get away with that. Graham shouldn't be allowed to, either. In fact, he should be setting an example of law and order for everyone else. The fact that he doesn't comply suggests that he's guilty of something; maybe something criminal.

A lot of gun owners are reluctant to register their guns or submit to background checks. They don’t want to be subject to red-flag laws. Their reluctance makes me suspect. Just what do they plan to do with their unregistered guns?

Judges 21:25 speaks about a time when everyone did "that which was right in his own eyes." It seems like some people want to return to such a time.

Fred Henderson

Winston-Salem

Toxic tribalism

I am writing in response to Scott Sexton’s June 19 column, “Mother finds hope in modest proposal on gun laws.” It focuses on Susan Kirby Browder who lost her daughter, Sarah Browder, to gun violence.

A tragic event often causes us to be more involved as a community. For me, I became more involved with the help of Country First, founded by Rep. Adam Kinzinger, whose goal is to combat the toxic tribalism in politics. Kinzinger encourages conversations finding common ground, much like the U.S. senators did with the recently passed gun-safety bill which was possible because those senators agreed to start a conversation.

Our communities need more conversations like this. Our future depends on this willingness to talk to each other and mend divisions that exist.

Susan Kirby Browder became accustomed to indifference and hostility over her 10-year involvement with Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense. However, she has found something in 2022: hope because people began to listen to one another and embrace solutions.

I invite you explore www.Country1st.com and experience a forum that is a home for reasonable people of goodwill. There you can engage in dialogue to learn from each other and build common ground for future generations. My hope is that the community reached by the Journal will start a dialogue about what is important to us. Let this be the first step in bringing about the change we wish to see.

Patricia Deskin

Winston-Salem

Daylilies

I think I will enjoy the dandelion sculpture on Salem Parkway (“City OKs $1M for dandelion art,” July 2), although I would have selected daylilies had it been my choice.

However, it would be very gracious of the city to allot an equal amount of money to picking up all of the unsightly piles of dead limbs on the sides of our streets. It has been over 10 months since our block was collected.

Doris S. Bostian

Winston-Salem

Cultivate kudzu

Why spend a million bucks as a tribute to an invasive plant with a short lifespan? Why not cultivate kudzu beneath select bridges and arches, creating an abundance of hardy, yearlong greenery?

Bob Young

Clemmons

Closed border

Recent conservative complaints about what’s happening at the Southern U.S. border reveal, more than anything, a conservative inability to process information.

“There were 153,941 illegal immigrants stopped at the border in January,” conservatives complain, skipping entirely over the word “stopped.” That proves how effective our Border Patrol is, not how ineffective. “Over 340 million lethal doses of fentanyl were seized at the border last year.” Good job, Border Patrol!

None of that will register with conservatives, though, because they’ve been yelling “open border” for so long that it’s mindlessly accepted as an article of faith. Just like former President Trump’s Big Lie.

I’m outraged by the 50 migrants who died recently after a coyote snuck them across the border in a tractor-trailer. But they were lost because the border was closed. If it had been open, they wouldn’t have needed a coyote to sneak them across. President Biden was right to call out Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for political grandstanding because he blamed the deaths on Biden’s policies.

We had coyotes sneaking people into the country before the Biden administration. We had them before the Trump administration. We’ve had them for decades. The fact that they’re still in operation is not evidence that it’s easy to get past the border — but that it’s hard.

You should never let a good talking point go to waste, I guess.

Siri Bruccillieri

Winston-Salem