The Readers' Forum: Monday letters

Biden's agenda

The March 20 letter “More executive orders” referenced the March 17 letter “Even more handouts” and took issue with its statement about President Biden’s plans to have the rich pay their fair share of income taxes. Apparently the writer of the March 17 letter is a supporter of the previous president who is a racist and pathological liar. According to The Washington Post fact checkers, he told more than 22,000 lies during his four years in office and is still lying every day.

The writer did not complain when 73% of Trump’s tax cut went to 2% of the wealthiest Americans. I’m sure he benefited from this.

I fully support President Biden’s agenda to have the rich pay their fair share.

Jerrell Gough

Yadkinville

Funding education

The North Carolina Constitution guarantees every child “an opportunity to receive a sound basic education” and the state is failing to meet that obligation. That was the finding in the WestEd investigation for the Leandro funding case.

North Carolina falls well below the national average in educator pay and ranks 36th in the nation on per-pupil spending.

However, playing politics is apparently more important to our legislators than funding education because they are continuing to hold the resources hostage — resources that would directly benefit the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school system.

It has been over 20 years. Enough is enough. The state has the money to fund Leandro; it just doesn’t have the will to do the right thing.

I hope the people of N.C. have the will to show up and vote for candidates who support public education and stop supporting those who refuse to.

Sabrina Coone-Godfrey

Winston-Salem

WestEd is a consulting group that produced a report on the Leandro case in 2019. — the editor

Reality setting in

Now that MSNBC’s Chuck Todd has predicted a midterm “shellacking” for the Democrats due to what his polling information shows, the plethora of excuses are starting to flow from everywhere.

Of course, most blame Russian President Vladimir Putin, but as polling shows, the majority of Americans know the problems start and end with the Democrats and President Biden.

To recap some of their problems: COVID tests ran out before Christmas. The pullout from Afghanistan was totally bungled. The administration took over a country that was oil independent, immediately canceled the pipeline and leases and now has seen gas go from $2 a gallon to $4. Wrongly draining our oil reserves by a million barrels a day not only depletes our strategic reserves but only drops the price of gas by 35 cents per gallon. The answer is and has been to allow more drilling.

As Chuck Todd said, reality is setting in. America has realized Democrats have messed with our law enforcement, our education, our families and now our money. Every day the White House has to correct Biden “misspeaks,” so we have a president who can’t give us straight facts. And with him in office, inflation has spiked to 7.9%! Trouble brews because, in the all-important independent voter polling number, 74% disapprove of the way President Biden is handling inflation.

Yes, there is a walloping coming in November!

John Nelms

Advance

An option

The writer of the March 31 letter "Republican agenda," known to attentive readers as a conservative gentleman, rightly bemoans the Republican agenda, should they win control of Congress in November, to do nothing but seek revenge on Democrats. We have many problems to tackle, and though President Biden is giving it his all, it would help if Republicans would help. Instead ...

There is an option to the letter writer's "wishful thinking," though. He and other Republicans who see the childish antics of their party and the harm it will cause our country could overturn expectations and vote to keep Democrats in power.

The only thing that will ever turn Republicans from their current course of grievance and vengeance is a devastating loss.

It might be hard for Republicans to stomach, but it would be good for the country.

Howard Greene

Winston-Salem