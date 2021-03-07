The Readers' Forum: Monday letters

They gerrymander their districts to give themselves the advantage. They institute voter ID laws that disproportionately prevent Black and Latino people from voting. They close polling places and remove early voting and Sunday voting.

In the past they put in place poll taxes or literacy tests or grandfather clauses. They fight the hardest for money to equal free speech.

As we saw recently, they’re even willing to throw the integrity of the election itself into question without evidence.

Even the Electoral College consistently aids conservatives, since a progressive or even a liberal has never benefited from the system while simultaneously losing the popular vote.

Republican chairs in multiple states are even on record having said that if these barriers to voting weren’t in place, they would lose. Conservatives fight the hardest to take away voting rights from felons while at the same time counting them in population maps to draw districts, meaning they derive their political power from people who can’t vote to elect them. It seems apparent to me that conservatives pretend to value free and fair elections when they win and will do everything in their power to subvert them when they lose.