The Readers' Forum: Monday letters

Jackie Robinson’s trial
Thank you, Byron Williams, for reminding readers about Jackie Robinson’s sensational feat of stealing home against Yogi Berra in 1955 (“Jackie Robinson was more than you know,” Feb. 28).
My favorite Jackie Robinson story has nothing to do with baseball.
At UCLA, Robinson won a national championship in track and field, two conference scoring titles as a basketball player, and an honorable mention All-American in football. Later, he was handpicked by Brooklyn Dodgers president and general manager Branch Rickey to open up white baseball to Black talent, as well as the green dollars that would follow.
In 1944, Robinson was an Army lieutenant at Fort Hood, Texas. Eleven years before Rosa Parks refused to go to the back of a bus in Birmingham, Ala., Robinson boarded a bus and took a seat that was not in the back section. The driver told him to move to the back, but Robinson refused. When the bus arrived at the station, he was arrested and later court-martialed.
After Robinson involved Black newspapers and the NAACP, the Army came to understand the negative effects of punishing such an acclaimed athlete. At his trial, Robinson’s commanding officer attested to his character. His lawyer noted inconsistencies in witness accounts and made the case that Robinson’s assertiveness was a legitimate response to the racial hostility on the post. Robinson was acquitted.
See “Jim Crow, Meet Lieutenant Robinson,” at www.archives.gov/publications/prologue/2008/spring/robinson.html for a full account.
Howard Pearre
Winston-Salem
Decisions
I followed the news last week. Let’s see if I’ve got this right.
The Democrats are trying to provide working people with money to keep their heads above water during the economic downturn caused by a pandemic, but the Republicans are blocking it.
In the meantime, the Republicans are complaining about private companies that have made marketing decisions about Mr. Potato Head and Dr. Seuss as if these somehow hurt them.
Also, FBI Director Christopher Wray answered questions about the Jan. 6 insurrection from Sens. Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley — rather than Cruz and Hawley answering questions from Wray.
Seriously, how do Republican politicians win any votes at all? They are not serious people.
Henry Tubb
Winston-Salem
The game is rigged
Conservatives can’t win without cheating.
They gerrymander their districts to give themselves the advantage. They institute voter ID laws that disproportionately prevent Black and Latino people from voting. They close polling places and remove early voting and Sunday voting.
In the past they put in place poll taxes or literacy tests or grandfather clauses. They fight the hardest for money to equal free speech.
As we saw recently, they’re even willing to throw the integrity of the election itself into question without evidence.
Even the Electoral College consistently aids conservatives, since a progressive or even a liberal has never benefited from the system while simultaneously losing the popular vote.
Republican chairs in multiple states are even on record having said that if these barriers to voting weren’t in place, they would lose. Conservatives fight the hardest to take away voting rights from felons while at the same time counting them in population maps to draw districts, meaning they derive their political power from people who can’t vote to elect them. It seems apparent to me that conservatives pretend to value free and fair elections when they win and will do everything in their power to subvert them when they lose.
Voting should be as easy as possible and as widely available as possible. Anyone who thinks otherwise stands to gain from disenfranchisement, and more than likely knows that their backward, bigoted beliefs would never become the law of the land if the game wasn’t rigged.