The Readers' Forum: Monday letters

We cannot rewrite our history any more than our great country can. We had 12 U.S. presidents who all owned slaves: Washington, Jefferson, Madison, Monroe, Jackson, Van Buren, Harrison, Tyler, Polk, Taylor, Johnson and yes, Ulysses S. Grant. They were great but flawed men. Our own Washington Manly Wingate served and helped to build Wake Forest College in the 1800s. Those were different times than today and we learn from them.

There is a chance to right this wrong. My suggestion is to not erase the Wingate name nor any others they have in their future plans. Mine is to take that original $10,718 that was gained when the college sold those 16 enslaved men, women and children during President Wingate’s tenure, figure out what that amount would be in 2021 dollars, and announce an endowed scholarship(s) for local Black and brown peoples from this time forward.

John Nelms

Advance

Great America

The U.S. is donating 500 million Pfizer vaccine doses worldwide to needy nations (“US commits to share more COVID-19 shots,” June 10).

That’s my president: Joe Biden.