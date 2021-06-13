The Readers' Forum: Monday letters

Big story
I’m not a Confederate supporter. I don’t own a Confederate flag, I don’t care about Confederate statues. But your June 10 front-page story, “Race organizers apologize for flag,” has me sympathizing a little bit.
So somebody had a Confederate flag decal on their car at Bowman Gray Stadium. This really merits an apology from the organizers? This really requires a two-page story? What a crime, a politically incorrect flag decal!
Just like people are telling the Surry County commissioners about their attempted Coca-Cola machine ban: Don’t we have more important things to worry about?
Hank Lambert
Winston-Salem
WFU’s conundrum
The Wake Forest University trustees and president have themselves in quite a conundrum by trying to rewrite our history (“Advisory committee to help in renaming,” June 3).
You can’t erase what happened over 160 years ago by renaming buildings. They bungled that attempt by naming the building after the date in history that would forever etch into memory the exact things they want to erase.
The university has alienated an entire era of graduates by being “woke” at Wake. I hear they have been hearing from many alumna who are thoroughly put out. To quit giving would be the best way because money talks.
We cannot rewrite our history any more than our great country can. We had 12 U.S. presidents who all owned slaves: Washington, Jefferson, Madison, Monroe, Jackson, Van Buren, Harrison, Tyler, Polk, Taylor, Johnson and yes, Ulysses S. Grant. They were great but flawed men. Our own Washington Manly Wingate served and helped to build Wake Forest College in the 1800s. Those were different times than today and we learn from them.
There is a chance to right this wrong. My suggestion is to not erase the Wingate name nor any others they have in their future plans. Mine is to take that original $10,718 that was gained when the college sold those 16 enslaved men, women and children during President Wingate’s tenure, figure out what that amount would be in 2021 dollars, and announce an endowed scholarship(s) for local Black and brown peoples from this time forward.
John Nelms
Advance
Great America
The U.S. is donating 500 million Pfizer vaccine doses worldwide to needy nations (“US commits to share more COVID-19 shots,” June 10).
That’s my president: Joe Biden.
And that’s how you make America great — not by showing the world how racist, dumb and cruel we can be, but by showing the world how kind and generous we are.
Mary Linda Knox
Winston-Salem
Words matter
On June 9, the AP article “Report details failures” stated, “A Senate report examining the security failures surrounding the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol says missed intelligence, poor planning and multiple layers of bureaucracy led to the violent siege.”
Words matter.
Sloppy thinking leads to sloppy words. Sloppy words allow erroneous conclusions. Erroneous conclusions are dangerous.
It’s quite possible, if not probable, that security and intelligence problems allowed the Jan. 6 insurrection to get momentum and breach the Capitol.
But let’s be clear. They did not lead to it. To suggest they did is to normalize the thinking, the expectations and the actions of those unpeaceable people who attacked the building and the leaders of government as they worked inside.
What led to it was the Big Lie, repeated incessantly by the delusional, defeated, disgraced and twice-impeached former president.
Let’s get the words right.
Jamie Cheshire
Winston-Salem
They’re the same
Surry County commissioner Eddie Harris told Fox News, “Our citizens support this,” about his vote to remove Coca-Cola vending machines from Surry County buildings. “They’re absolutely sick and tired of this outrageous left-wing mob that is attacking freedom of speech, that is attacking people’s jobs.”
Here’s the thing, and it should be obvious to Democrats and Republicans alike: There’s no “outrageous left-wing mob that is attacking freedom of speech.” There are just liberals who are speaking up, like anyone else.
Nobody attacked Harris’ freedom of speech. Even the Coca-Cola CEO who criticized Georgia didn’t attack anyone’s freedom of speech. He spoke. He offered his opinion. That’s all he did.
And the only one who was “attacking people’s jobs” was Harris.
If a liberal criticizes a conservative, they call that “woke cancel culture.” But if a conservative criticizes a liberal, they call that “freedom of speech.”
They’re the same. There’s no difference.
Be smarter, conservative friends.
Rodney Page
Winston-Salem