The Readers' Forum: Monday letters

Fine changes

Thank you, thank you for enlarging the crossword puzzle and including "Pickles," "For Better or For Worse" and keeping "Baby Blues" and "Luann."

I do miss "Zits," though. Weasel out a way to bring back "Calvin and Hobbes" and listen to my praise!

I look forward to the "What to Watch" column and always read Ask Amy.

The changes to the Journal are fine by me!

Cary Stevens

Winston-Salem

Sad changes

We were so sad that the changes that you made to the Journal were to eliminate the Cryptoquote and "Lola" in the comics. My husband and I, along with several members of my family, have been doing the Cryptoquote and Jumble for years (25 or more) and it is one of the main reasons we continue to subscribe to the journal. We are in our 80s and we looked forward every day to getting our paper and solving these puzzles. I would write it down and he would do it in the paper. We felt it helped to keep our minds active and was fun to do it together. We miss it.

Just so you know, without the Cryptoquote in the Journal, we will not be renewing our yearly subscription when it expires.

Lois C. Todd

Yadkinville

Bush's presentation

WS Muse and Face to Face collaborated recently on a workshop on presidential portraits and tickets to hear former President George W. Bush speak.

Bush shared the stage with Jon Meacham and often checked himself on vocabulary to make sure he wasn’t creating a new word like “strategery.” Who knew two old guys in suits would be so funny and entertaining for two hours?

It was a refreshing change to hear Bush tell stories about his presidency and the challenges he experienced. What stood out was what he considers important qualities for a president: character and values. He spoke about the great parents who raised him and the support of his wife and family. He humbly shared his problem with alcohol and how Billy Graham gave him a Bible to read that changed his life.

While speaking of previous presidents, he was always kind, sharing the experience of his father mentoring Bill Clinton, talking about his respect for the Obamas and his trending moment with Michelle Obama, and mentioning Joe Biden’s love for forming committees to study problems. He never bashed anyone. The only negative thing I heard was when someone protested as he mentioned weapons of mass destruction.

Although he never got deep in the weeds about immigration, Bush’s book of portraits shares stories about immigrants he respects and the hardships they faced coming to the U.S. His portraits reflect his new painting skill polished by good teachers.

The experience made me long for the old Republican Party.

Kathy J. Cooper

Winston-Salem

Words and meaning

At the risk of getting lost in the weeds, the writer of the Sept. 14 letter “Regrettable” didn’t criticize the intelligence of the writer of the Sept. 8 letter “Worst thing ever” like the writer of the Sept. 21 letter “No trade” claimed. He lamented her lack of education, which would possibly have allowed her to develop her considerable intellect. He was actually doing her a favor.

To declare that the temporary economic inconvenience of one brief presidential term is worse than slavery, KKK lynchings, the deaths of hundreds of thousands in the Civil War or the deaths of more than 1.5 million Americans from a pandemic is absurd. If reaching that conclusion is not the result of a lack of education, then it must be the result of a lack of intelligence. Which is worse?

Nor was the “Regrettable” writer “hiding from the truth,” as the writer of “No trade” claimed. One doesn’t hide by sending a public letter to the Readers’ Forum.

Education teaches us that, as the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia famously asserted, words have meaning. Something doesn’t have to be the “worst thing ever” to be bad.

Philip Bent

Winston-Salem