The Readers' Forum: Monday letters
The Readers' Forum: Monday letters

A question

I have a question for your readers who have not been vaccinated against COVID because it would be an infringement on their rights:

Imagine the person you love the most.

Now imagine that person dying because you didn’t get vaccinated, you got COVID without knowing it and you passed it on to the person you love the most.

Now the question: Is it worth it?

Rodney Page

Winston-Salem

Not that divided

In his most recent offering (“Evenly split,” July 15) this frequent letter writer conflates an evenly split U.S. Senate with its representing the present sentiments of the American people toward elements of this administration’s agenda. It does not.

As so many others of this bent, he attempts to hoodwink readers into believing that the present Senate split actually represents the overall desires of the people. All polling fails to support this position. The vast majority of Americans look favorably upon the recent COVID crisis package and the vaccination mission. They also strongly support vast infrastructure plans.

None of this is “extreme.”

Let’s be clear: Polling data clearly signal that today’s Republican Party does not represent anywhere near 50% of what the people of this country want (or need). The party is out of step with an evolving societal majority. Many Republican supporters agree with much of the agenda being offered up by the Democrats. Beyond partisan politics they understand the acute need for America to catch up in an ever-changing, demanding world.

The GOP’s greatest fear is that such policies will actually succeed. And if by supporting these necessary, overdue social and economic policies there should be subsequent downstream success, this could devastate their sole, remaining purpose — the unidimensional pursuit of grabbing and maintaining power. No policies required!

The American people are not as divided as the letter writer suggests. It is this coming together which is most frightening to him and his party.

Stewart Cooper

Winston-Salem

Predictions

  • I predict the American people will continue to vote for those who have charisma and personality rather than voting for those who have godly principles.
  • I predict the American people will continue voting for those who spend money irresponsibly.
  • I predict we will run out money for Social Security and other programs due to our leaders’ spending.
  • I predict America will experience starvation like other nations.
  • I predict our nation will continue to be immoral and vote for communists and socialists.
  • I predict God's judgment is coming to America.
  • I pray our nation will repent and turn back to God and his principles to avoid these predictions.

Lawrence Overton

Clemmons

The Trump vaccine

Columnist Marc Thiessen thinks that former President Trump needs to be urged to urge others to be vaccinated (“Lure the unvaccinated by giving Trump credit,” July 8).

Why isn’t Trump doing that on his own? Is it true that he just doesn’t give a damn about his supporters?

Or is he just too busy planning his next coup attempt?

Trump makes former President Jimmy Carter building houses look better every day.

Jane Simmons

Winston-Salem

Get things done

N.C. Senate leader Phil Berger says he’s trying to pass restrictions on racist teachings, not because they exist, but to keep them from happening (“Bill pushes back against CRT,” July 15). That’s what they said about their attack on transgender high school athletes — they weren’t a problem, Republicans in the legislature just wanted to keep them from becoming a problem.

In the meantime, their determination to block Medicaid expansion is costing lives.

Why do Republicans concentrate on their imaginary culture wars instead of what’s really happening?

I think it’s time to give the legislature back over to Democrats so that we can actually get some good things done.

Helen Batterton

Winston-Salem

Proof positive

The Republican project to shut down conversation about racism is proof that it still exists.

Peter Ro

Winston-Salem

How to write us

Please submit letters online, with full name, address and telephone number, to Letters@wsjournal.com. Letters are subject to editing and are limited to 250 words. For more guidelines and advice on writing letters, go to journalnow.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/

