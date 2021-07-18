The Readers' Forum: Monday letters

A question

I have a question for your readers who have not been vaccinated against COVID because it would be an infringement on their rights:

Imagine the person you love the most.

Now imagine that person dying because you didn’t get vaccinated, you got COVID without knowing it and you passed it on to the person you love the most.

Now the question: Is it worth it?

Rodney Page

Winston-Salem

Not that divided

In his most recent offering (“Evenly split,” July 15) this frequent letter writer conflates an evenly split U.S. Senate with its representing the present sentiments of the American people toward elements of this administration’s agenda. It does not.