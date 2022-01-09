The Readers' Forum: Monday letters

Trump tried to overthrow a free and fair election. He later begged Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to change the election and make him president. We have it on tape. Why isn’t he in prison?

April Reaves

Winston-Salem

Unaffiliated voters

The letter writer’s wish (“My New Year’s wish,” Jan. 5) to dissolve both major parties is understandable. He recognizes that this will not likely happen. We are going to have political parties and movements.

Parties are OK and possibly useful. But they have demonstrated over and over that they cannot be trusted to conduct an honorable election. The dominant party uses everything from gerrymandering to voter suppression to keep their hold on power.

But as Byron Williams has pointed out (“As Democrats try to predict the future …,” Dec. 19), the unaffiliated voters outnumber those in either party. Both major parties will try to keep the independents from gaining power. And we need the voices of these independents in our Congress and state legislatures to soften the polarization stifling us now.