The Readers' Forum: Monday letters

President Trump only fanned those flames amid the worst pandemic in a century that he bungled and an economy that has millions still out of work and struggling to put food on the table. He has repeatedly vilified and blamed his failures on government for years, characterizing it as the "deep state.”

Several in that mob reportedly used online sites to urge people to start insurrections across the United States. Do they understand that the American Civil War roughly 120 years ago had more casualties than all other American wars combined and resulted in 600,000 dead, another 500,000 wounded and perhaps as many as 150,000 civilians killed by direct violence, starvation and disease? What are Americans going to do about individuals in our communities who can easily buy semiautomatic weapons and as much ammo as they want from the thousands of gun shops in this country and wreak havoc on our society? How many more Columbines, Sandy Hooks and Stoneman Douglas massacres are we going to have? When will the pain and loss we have suffered and the madness we have perpetuated end?