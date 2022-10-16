The Readers' Forum: Monday letters

Worn

There’s no political cliché more worn and meaningless than “buying votes,” which the writer of the Oct. 8 letter “Democratic policies” repeats.

Every politician “buys votes” by promoting policies that appeal to his or her voters. Republicans “buy votes” by promising to reduce taxes (on the rich), suppress voting, block immigration, revoke medical care, censor books, control women — in other words, by returning America to the 1950s.

But the charge placed on Democrats carries the extra connotation of raw racism. Republicans say that Democrats promise “free stuff” to their supporters — greedy minority groups who want something without working for it. It’s the same racist tripe that Sen. Tommy Tuberville repeated recently, saying, “They want reparations because they think the people that do the crime are owed that.”

Every candidate has an opportunity to make his or her case before the American people. Some appeal to our worst instincts: fear, tribalism, ignorance. Others appeal to our best instincts: intelligence, optimism, education and compassion. Pay attention and vote accordingly.

Stevie Herndon

Winston-Salem

Strengthen our economy

Oil-producing countries led by Saudi Arabia and Russia recently announced cuts in oil production. With the oil supply shrinking, prices will go up, enriching Russia (and the evil President Vladimir Putin), Saudi Arabia (and the evil Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud) and big oil companies (Exxon-Mobil, which this year reported the largest ever quarterly profit for an oil company, Shell, Chevron, etc.), while hurting American consumers.

Because our economy is dependent on the global oil market, our economy can be no more stable than that market, whether the oil is produced in Texas or Saudi Arabia. American dependence on oil also provides funding for some pretty terrible people and their governments.

Reducing dependence on this volatile global commodity will strengthen our economy, enhance national security and weaken Russia and Saudi Arabia.

By promoting renewable energy and electric vehicles, the Inflation Reduction Act is an important first step to insulate the American economy from the vagaries of the global oil market, but Congress needs to do more. As you consider whom to vote for next month, think about whether the candidate will support policies to reduce our dependence on oil.

Most candidates say they want to make America strong. The surest way to strengthen our economy and national security is to reduce our reliance on oil.

Bill Blancato

Winston-Salem

Slanted flyers

Our household currently includes a registered Republican, a Democrat and an independent. The latter has been inundated with large flyers, mostly from the N.C. Republican Party, and the Senate Leadership Fund, (Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's PAC), that warn of the evils that would result from the election of Carla Catalan Day to N.C. House District 74.

Any independent with a brain can see how ridiculously slanted these flyers are. Having heard Day speak, I know that she has no plans to defund the police or legalize meth and prostitution — actual claims on the flyers. Her husband is a policeman, so she knows better than most the stress and danger that goes with that job.

Please go to electcarla.com and see what she really believes in. Ignore the dark money mailings and TV ads and learn that a vote for this young mother and health care specialist is a vote to uphold the Constitution, our right to privacy and the principles of democracy.

Kay Smitherman

Lewisville