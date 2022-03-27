The Readers' Forum: Monday letters

An inspiration

Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson is an inspiration! She displayed dignity, grace and perseverance as she withstood a barrage of disrespectful questions by a number of Republican senators.

When has a male nominee ever been asked to define “what is a man?” Why was she asked so many questions about critical race theory? Would a white nominee be asked about that?

According to abcnews.go.com, Judge Jackson's rulings against pornographers is quite mainstream. Yet, Republican senators continuously hammered her for two days. What was shown was the clownish theatrics of a few senators who twisted the facts, while on the other hand, we witnessed the calmness and intelligence of a very distinguished, qualified nominee.

I hope the two senators from North Carolina will be able to recognize what a strong, thoughtful addition Judge Jackson will be to the Supreme Court and vote to confirm her. When they do, they will be participants in a very historic moment.

Carol Ashley

Winston-Salem

Unfortunate death

While some newsworthy details are difficult to read and maybe even hard to comprehend, it is for the greater good of understanding how the world around us is moving and evolving. However, some details are reported and printed for no other reason than to appease some gratuitous and gross need for unnecessary gossip.

The story printed on March 23 (“Autopsy offers more detail on Mount Tabor student’s death”) rehashing the unfortunate death of the student shot at Mount Tabor High School last year was just that, gratuitous and gross. There is no person in our entire community who needed to know how a bullet specifically tears through individual organs to lead to death.

Shame on you, Journal. And shame on anyone who felt anything other than disgust reading this article. And sincere apologies to the family and friends of the boy who died that way and had to read his autopsy report with their morning eggs and toast. This was not news.

Kim Kenney

Winston-Salem

In honesty

I appreciate the openness of the writer of the March 24 letter “Christianity.” I don’t wish to belittle or argue with him; I hope my response is both respectful and enlightening.

The writer suggests that people who reject God do so because of negative experiences with their fathers or churches or because they were simply raised with no religion. He also claims that the Bible is “without error.” He says that these will be the unvarying conclusions … “if studied properly.”

None of those were true in my case.

My study of the Bible was serious, sincere and thorough. I asked God to guide me, as the writer suggests. Ultimately I had to conclude that it is irrefutably full of errors. And horrors. The Bible has doubtless been a source of good in some instances. But it has also generated a great deal of harm by people who followed its instructions accurately.

My experience is not unique. There are many who, while desiring to live honestly and morally, have reached this conclusion.

The letter writer has a right to his point of view and I hope that his practice of Christianity is as kind as his letter. Can he — and others like him — accept that there are people who study the Bible and must conclude, in all intellectual honesty, that it is not suitable as a guide to truth? Or is it necessary to portray our search as dishonest or inadequate?

Perry Mitchell

Winston-Salem

A unique voice

We should return Lida Calvert-Hayes to the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school board from District 2.

Our children are still recovering from the disruptions caused by COVID-19; they need additional help catching up. Lida brings experience to that effort; she has served as a school board member already and raised a family of successful highly educated kids.

Lida will push efforts to keep our kids safe, to fairly compensate our teachers and to involve more parents in all aspects of their kids’ learning.

Her strong business background and her proven ability to work with all members of the board make her a unique voice for common sense.

Let’s return Lida to the school board!

Randy Tompson

Winston-Salem