The Readers' Forum: Monday letters

Modern day of infamy
The televised attempt witnessed by millions to desecrate the Capitol while senators and representatives were conducting the people's business is a modern day of infamy. It is a visual of the ugly face of the freedoms we hold dear as American citizens. The face of rage, destruction of the offices of duly elected officials, Confederate flags being proudly displayed, Hitler symbols being worn proudly in the halls of the Democratic chambers of America, numerous people scaling the walls to break into this sacred space of democracy, etc., violates any sense of decency.
As a retired high school educator of civics and economics, I abhorred any attempt to use bullying tactics among my students. This assault is a vivid unfortunate display of bullying on steroids. This is the bad face of the freedoms that we take for granted as American citizens.
The good face of America will be displayed when justice prevails over these domestic terrorists. All of them must be held accountable.
What is the real meaning of the Preamble to the Constitution? We, the people, in order to form a more perfect union, establish justice, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare, etc. represents the good face of the freedoms that we cherish as American citizens.
Fleming El-Amin
Winston-Salem
Blaming Trump
After getting up today and once again reading the liberal, Trump-hating rhetoric that’s in the paper every day, I just had to give my two cents.
I don’t think there’s any question that President Trump is loved by many and hated by many. But the media coverage on the Capitol riot has gone over the top.
So the House of Representatives rushes to impeach again, with the idea of saving America from the president who won’t be in office by the time this is read. This is about Democrats’ disdain for one man and an all-out effort to totally destroy him.
I’ve heard the speech he gave and have read the news concerning the Capitol breach, and I think a trial will be the best way for Trump to clear his name. Because we will have to deal with facts and witnesses, not mainstream media talking heads who blurt out whatever narrative they want us to believe.
So it appears to me the ultimate goal here is to bar Trump from ever running for office again. I don’t know why he would, and I doubt, given his age, that he would ever attempt to. But I think it sets a dangerous precedent when you start trying to bar people from holding office. Remember, this can work both ways and with the Democrats controlling Congress and the White House, they become targets for impeachment themselves.
So be careful what you wish for. You’re not gonna have Trump to blame anymore.
Rex Freeman
Kernersville
Biden cares about all
The letter writer who has no friends able to explain their vote for President-elect Joe Biden (“What about Biden?” Jan. 15) may appreciate knowing why I did.
While his reasons for voting for President Trump are valid, they all relate to “the economy,” as if it were a bubble of prosperity in which all Americans live. It may be that he would also argue that if people are poor in America, “the greatest country on Earth,” it’s their own fault for not having worked hard enough to achieve the American dream.
The first motion of the incoming administration is to respond to the pain of the people in our country. Biden campaigned on that platform, hiding nothing about his desire to make certain the gaps in opportunity for medical care, for proper housing, for quality education, for job opportunities would be narrowed, even closed. Biden’s track record, as he rode the train to and from his home in Delaware for all those years, is pristine, if one needs proof that he’s always cared for the well-being of those who are not as wealthy as he. He made friends among the workers on those trains.
Biden believes that a different approach to the well-being of America, while possibly narrowing the gap between the incomes of the highest-paid and the lowest-paid workers, would improve the standard of living for all of us. It’s an economically sound plan of action.
I hope this explanation of one Democrat’s vote is helpful.
Judith Dancy
Winston-Salem