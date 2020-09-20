The Readers' Forum: Monday letters

A fierce election
There is an election coming up, and it is going to be fierce. We need to take action.
The past four years have shaken America to its core. We need a president who protects us before himself and has empathy for what we are going through. President Trump has weakened the strong, firm country we should be.
As a child, I know that we all feel scared. But when I heard Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Kamala Harris, Michelle Obama, Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden and Barack Obama speak at the Democratic National Convention, that changed. I was inspired.
I believe that our country will stand together and stop this. The racism, sexism, pandemic and everything that is happening now will not end unless you vote. We need a different leader, a true one. Not one who lies, blames others and lets our beautiful, kind and loving country fall apart. We need your vote, ideas, opinions and voices.
We are scared. We are acting in fear. Let's be brave. Truthful. Happy. Loving. Kind. We can all join the battle for the soul of this nation because we all have a voice.
I am a kid. I am a girl. But that doesn’t mean that I don’t have a say. I may not be old enough to vote, but anyone can inspire. Because we are Americans. And we will stand together.
Ever Cooke
Winston-Salem
Yes, it is
After reading Michael Reagan's Sept. 12 opinion column, “America is not a racist country,” I was left wondering, "Where in America does he live that he actually believes America is not a racist country?" Even the smallest examination of facts — those pesky things the right has such a hard time with — reveals deep, ongoing, systemic racism.
Reagan’s intent was to give racists further permission for their racism by providing them with talking points to 1) make them stop questioning if they are actually racist (trust me, they are), and 2) give them things to throw back at people who call out their racism as a way to deflect and distract from it – something President Trump has elevated to a bizarre art form.
Reagan’s list of pseudo-facts and questions avoid the issue he desperately wants to ignore: "Are this president and his supporters stoking racism in a disgusting attempt to keep us from examining his performance and resoundingly rejecting it by voting him out of office?" Just like the answer to the question about America being a racist country is "yes," so, too, is the answer to the question about the president.
To survive as a nation, we must face our history and our current racist culture head-on. Only then will we be able to honestly utter the words "... with liberty and justice for all."
On Nov. 3, vote to reject the foul stench of Michael Reagan and Donald Trump’s racist agenda up and down the ballot.
Wayne Stottler
Kernersville
Trump's accomplishments
You print a lot of letters complaining about President Trump’s character, but what about his accomplishments? What about building the border wall — almost 300 miles now? What about how great the stock market was doing, and how low unemployment was before the pandemic? Trump was doing a better job than liberals will give him credit for.
And like it or not, he has not bowed to the coronavirus. He knew it was dangerous, but he decided it wasn’t going to stop him. You can’t live your life in fear.
With another four years, Trump could perform another economic miracle in the U.S. Not only that, but he could bring peace to the Middle East, including Iran. Iran will come to Trump after the election, especially when it sees all the other countries getting along with Israel.
His character can’t be that bad if he gets along that well with Middle East leaders.
Johnny McDuggan
Winston-Salem
Climate change strategy
The failure to commit to a unified and clear strategy on climate change from both parties is discouraging in the face of the historic wildfires and early start to the hurricane season (“Campaigns mostly mum on climate change,” Sept. 11). The ban on offshore drilling in Florida described on Sept. 9 (“Trump expands ban on new offshore drilling”) is encouraging but falls well short of what is needed, especially in light of the support of coal mining elsewhere in the country.
A climate strategy must be comprehensive across fossil fuel sources, have support across the political spectrum and be economically favorable to be sustained over a long period and make a real difference. The bipartisan Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (HR 763) fits this description by pricing carbon at the source and returning the dividends directly to households, an approach with widespread support from economists, businesses and environmental groups. Furthermore, a border adjustment incentivizes other countries to lower emissions as well.
Rep. Virginia Foxx, Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis and candidates across the board should unify in support of the carbon fee and dividend approach if they truly want to, as the president stated in a Sept. 9 article, “improve our environment while creating millions of high-paying jobs.”
Michael McCrory
Winston-Salem
Nothing more
On Aug. 14, President Trump told Bob Woodward that “nothing more could have been done” to fight coronavirus than what he had done.
More could have been done on April 17. On that date, Trump tweeted, “LIBERATE MINNESOTA!” “LIBERATE MICHIGAN!” “LIBERATE VIRGINIA!” urging his supporters to rebel against social distancing, wearing masks and other safety precautions that help keep coronavirus from spreading.
He encouraged his followers to protest lockdowns. Essentially, he encouraged people to kill themselves and others. He would have done more if he had just done nothing that day.
Trump has blood on his hands — American blood.
His followers are imagining all sorts of things that Joe Biden will do if elected, but few of them are based on fact — they’re based on Trump’s warped and deceitful claims. They’re based on the lies of a man who was more concerned with the stock market than the lives of Americans.
Mack Ferguson
Winston-Salem
Trustworthy vaccine
I saw that N.C. Senate candidate Cal Cunningham was being criticized for saying he’d hesitate to take the Centers for Disease Control’s coronavirus vaccine if it’s completed anytime soon.
Ordinarily I might join the criticism. Science is very reliable. But considering how the reputation of the CDC has been compromised by the Trump administration, I’m with Cunningham.
Many U.S. agencies, including the CDC, the Justice Department, the U.S. Postal Service, even the State Department, are supposed to represent the interests of Americans, not the president. They were purposely designed to be nonpartisan and outside of party political control.
But Trump has deliberately politicized these agencies by appointing unqualified sycophants in order to have them promote his interests. Among the thousands of things that Trump doesn’t understand is that doing so makes these agencies less trustworthy.
Trump brags about cutting the time it will take to produce a vaccine under his leadership. But there’s a reason it normally takes years to produce a vaccine. Forcing the CDC to produce a vaccine more quickly makes it look like something Trump is rushing to help his reelection campaign.
In light of this, Cunningham sounds sensible to me.
Louis Franco
Winston-Salem
Trump's in-person rallies
The current debate over President Trump's response to COVID-19 is non-productive: Trump loyalists cite some key accomplishments (e.g., fast-tracking vaccine, early China travel ban); Trump critics cite failures (e.g., testing chaos/inadequacy, PPE free-for-all), but few people will have their minds changed on the subject.
Here's the important fact that we all should focus on: In the midst of the virus pandemic, President Trump has continued to have raucous, in-person political rallies attended by enthusiastic supporters jammed elbow to elbow and mostly unmasked. It started in Tulsa in June, with 6,200 unmasked people in a closed arena. These attendees risked their own health, that of their fellow citizens and elderly/vulnerable relatives. We'll never know how many serious illnesses/deaths resulted from that rally, or the one that closely followed at Mount Rushmore (except for former presidential candidate Herman Cain, who attended both and died from COVID shortly thereafter).
Similar rallies continue: don't be fooled by the masked VIP attendees who sat behind Trump on the podium at the recent Las Vegas event — pictures of the crowd showed very few masks in use.
The bottom line is this: Trump continues to put his own ego/reelection above the health and welfare of American citizens by his behavior and the message he sends to all of us that masks and social distancing are not important.
Case closed.
Lee Chaden
Winston-Salem