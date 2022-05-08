The Readers' Forum: Monday letters

Y membership worth it

I recently attended the 133rd annual meeting of the YMCA of Northwest North Carolina. (I have not attended all.) I learned that, at its 13 sites, there were 126,000 people served (5,405 in youth development, 1,000 meals served to youth and 12,104 assisted financially with scholarships, etc.). I can attest that it has extended my life of 92 years by its exercise programs and its social dimension.

At the meeting, volunteers were recognized for their contribution to the Y's programs to improve lives.

I learned of a 22-year-old who was on a road of self-destruction before being rescued and likely his life saved.

One program I enjoy supporting is the Camp Hanes experience. I visited Camp Hanes twice last summer to witness the kids having transforming experiences, most of them away from home for the first time. I can sponsor a youth without family funds for about $1,000 for a developing experience this summer.

I encourage all to join a Y. Membership allows you to use any Y in the U.S. and to donate so that more youth may be served.

Woody Clinard

Winston-Salem

Vital skills

As your recently retired clerk of Superior Court of Davie County, I am writing this letter to ask you to join me in voting for Dan Robertson for Davie County Clerk of Court. I believe Dan possess skills that are vital to managing the many duties of the office.

Dan Robertson possesses education and experience that would serve you well. He is a licensed attorney who primarily works in Davie and Davidson counties. Prior to opening his own private practice, Dan worked in the banking industry where he dealt with human resource matters. As an experienced solo practitioner, Dan knows how to run his own business. He currently serves on many court-appointed and -contracted lists in Davie and Davidson counties, including incompetency, criminal, juvenile and domestic violence matters.

As your clerk of court one of his roles will be to conduct hearings in estate matters, and special proceedings such as adoptions, incompetency and foreclosures, to name a few. Dan’s background clearly will aid in his ability to preside over a hearing as a judge, render judgments and draft unique orders usually without the benefit of a form.

He is not obligated to anyone and will hold all people accountable while serving everyone equally and fairly according to law. He understands the importance of details and how every task performed by the clerk of court's office affects someone’s life.

Please join me in voting for Dan Robertson. Dan is the man; he will serve Davie County well.

Ellen Drechsler

Mocksville

A shout-out

We are lucky to have the good folks at the Winston-Salem Recreation and Parks Department. The city maintains 17 recreation centers and several parks. These host lots of events that are really worth looking into.

Of these, I specifically want to mention the Piedmont Plus Senior Games. Every spring, the department schedules sports and games all over the city for the 50+ crowd. The competition is friendly, fun and a great way to try out new things. I have observed that athletes with disabilities are welcomed, included and supported by staff and participants alike.

We live in times when there are too many things that divide us. The Recreation and Parks Department and Senior Games are shining examples of what can bring us together.

Thanks to the staff, interns, volunteers and host sites.

John Hartman

Danbury

Big government

The government does not get any bigger than when it controls what its citizens must do with their own bodies. That is not small government. That is not conservative government. That is totalitarian government. Rebuke the Republican-sought totalitarian government!

James Roberts

Pilot Mountain