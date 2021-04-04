The Readers' Forum: Monday letters

Shays’ Rebellion was on the founders’ minds when they gathered in summer 1787 for the Constitutional Convention. To assure, in part, that private funds would not have to be used to confront the tyranny of a mob, they intended they could raise armed citizens from among the populace as an organized militia. That was the purpose later of the Second Amendment, to make such a force available at public expense.

Today we have the National Guard, controlled by each governor to fulfill that role. Indeed, that “well-regulated militia” was used Jan. 6 to help suppress the tyranny of that day’s mob. Would the founders really intend random, private citizens to have assault rifles and high-capacity magazines?

Randell Jones

Winston-Salem

Shared prosperity

Passage of the American Rescue Plan is lifting our community after a year of loss, stress and heartache. This historic legislation means we’ll be able to get the vaccines and health care we desperately need. More families will get unemployment checks large enough to cover food, shelter and other essentials. Our child care system will be stronger. More schools can reopen safely. Perhaps most important, the expanded child tax credit will help cut childhood poverty in half!