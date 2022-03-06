The Readers' Forum: Monday letters

Not too early
Is it too early to vote in the 2024 presidential election? I hope not, because I want to proudly cast my ballot for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. In these very challenging times, we need a strong leader who is not afraid to stand up to, and bully, high schoolers who wear a mask at a public gathering, including one whose mother is immunocompromised. Despite scientific evidence that masks work, DeSantis knows masks, as he put it, aren’t “doing anything” and are nothing more than “COVID theater.” I hear the reviews are breathtaking!
So, join me in supporting Ron “I’m not afraid of high schoolers!” DeSantis as our next president. And while you’re voting, be sure to support other like-minded, tolerant and caring politicians like Sen. Rand Paul, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Rep. Lauren Boebert and Rep. Matt Gaetz. It’s obviously a very proud time to be a Republican!
Greg Romeo
Winston-Salem
School board hijacking
With two kids in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County schools, I attended the school board meeting on Feb. 22. Sadly, I witnessed the hijacking of public comments by a disrespectful minority whose primary goal seemed to be to disrupt and create chaos (“Disruption fits national pattern,” Feb. 24). One after another, members of this group spoke in favor of lifting the mandate and going mask-optional “immediately.” Others came to announce that they were “filing insurance claims” against the board — claims with no legal standing that have been promoted nationally by QAnon to create confusion at meetings like this. Some speakers apparently didn’t even have children in our schools.
Everyone in attendance knew that the board, at the recommendation of superintendent Tricia McManus, already planned to vote for optional masking – effective a few school days later, on Feb. 28. After listening to everyone patiently, the board members ultimately voted as planned.
Rather than being pleased, the group instead stormed out in unison mid-meeting because they didn’t get exactly what they were demanding — one person shouting an expletive on the way out.
I now regret not signing up to speak that evening in support of our school board. While I, too, believe it’s time to go “mask optional,” I’m thankful that the board, in the last two years, followed health guidelines from our local health department and infectious disease experts. They have worked hard to keep our kids and teachers safe, and we should be grateful, not hateful.
Valerie Brockenbrough
Winston-Salem
Love thy neighbor?
There was an interesting March 2 opinion piece on MSNBC by Anthea Butler titled “Why some white evangelicals are cheerleading Russia.” Her belief is that this group wants to achieve a theocracy in America (in clear violation of our founding documents).
She quotes Lauren Witzke, the GOP candidate for Senate in Delaware: “I identify more with Putin’s Christian values than I do with Joe Biden.” Pat Robertson has stated that “Putin is being compelled by God to invade Ukraine.”
My question is: How do right wing evangelicals square their “family values” with Putin attacking civilians, forcing mass migration and separating parents from their children? If Putin is truly a Christian, his actions are a startling contrast to his Christian value of “loving my neighbor.”
By the way, Ukraine has a larger percentage of its population identified as Christian (82%) than either Russia (77%) or the U.S. (73%).
I’m reminded of a quote by Annie Lamott: “You can safely assume you’ve created God in your image when it turns out that God hates all the same people you do!”
Art Gibel
Winston-Salem
A dream come true
Dreams do come true. Kudos to the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school board and the R.J. Reynolds Home Field Advantage Team for its partnership in making the stadium become a reality (“Ground broken for stadium,” March 3). Communication and diligence help make good things happen.