The Readers' Forum: Monday letters

Not too early

Is it too early to vote in the 2024 presidential election? I hope not, because I want to proudly cast my ballot for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. In these very challenging times, we need a strong leader who is not afraid to stand up to, and bully, high schoolers who wear a mask at a public gathering, including one whose mother is immunocompromised. Despite scientific evidence that masks work, DeSantis knows masks, as he put it, aren’t “doing anything” and are nothing more than “COVID theater.” I hear the reviews are breathtaking!

So, join me in supporting Ron “I’m not afraid of high schoolers!” DeSantis as our next president. And while you’re voting, be sure to support other like-minded, tolerant and caring politicians like Sen. Rand Paul, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Rep. Lauren Boebert and Rep. Matt Gaetz. It’s obviously a very proud time to be a Republican!

Greg Romeo

Winston-Salem

School board hijacking